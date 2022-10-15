Multi-Utility Coinbond Token (CBD) goes live on P2B

LONDON, UK, Oct. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coinbond Token (CBD) is a Binance Smart Chain powered BEP-20 token with multiple utilities. It is now available for trade on P2B, an international centralized exchange based in Lithuania, which has successfully launched over 1,000 crypto projects over the past 5 years. Trading officially opened on October 12th with a 50 million CBD supply for the session. The listing is an important milestone for CoinBond on its journey to become a key player in Metaverse, NFT, and the virtual gaming ecosystem. After the successful completion of the IEO round, the team is in process of listing CBD on other tier-1 exchanges.





Coinbond is a decentralized cryptocurrency platform that provides various financial services based on Blockchain technology like staking, NFT, play-to-earn gaming, Metaverse, Web3.0, etc. Since its launch, Coinbond has striven to offer its users access to multiple utilities, including Coinbond Token (CBD) as its first product, all to help its users leverage the blockchain and generate wealth.





As many traditional investors may already know, utility tokens are already a very popular product in the blockchain world. At its core, the utility tokens provide token holders with access to privileged services and products within the Coinbond ecosystem. With this in mind, the company is building a metaverse, NFT, and virtual gaming ecosystem around the Coinbond token.









About Coinbond Ecosystem

Coinbond is a trusted, one-step blockchain platform offering the most diverse and advanced blockchain products. With its seasoned industry veterans and crypto native executives with great industry experience, Coinbond plans to offer one of the industry's best blockchain experiences. The company aims to do the following:

Staking - The company plans to give users the power to earn rewards on their cash and CBD holdings. The users will be able to start staking in just a couple of clicks and automatically earn rewards each week. Users will be able to instantly unstake at any time with no penalties.

Virtual Gaming - Coinbond token holders will soon be able to enjoy top-quality games on the company’s gaming platform which will leverage virtual reality and metaverse technology. The company has already launched its first game, CBD Fire Hunt, for the android user which can be downloaded via this link. The second game is under development and expected to launch in early 2023.

Shopping and e-commerce - The company plans to build a blockchain-enabled global buying platform for cross-border e-commerce and end-to-end crypto shopping. The platform will let users purchase items from an online marketplace using CBD tokens as tender. Holders would get attractive discounts on the platform.

NFT Marketplace – Users will be able to discover, sell and buy NFTs at low fees and high speeds on the Coinbond NFT marketplace! This highly-curated marketplace would allow holders to discover exclusive digital collectibles and their non-fungible tokens. The company is all set to launch CoinBondNFTs on October 15th, 2022 on OpenSea.

Web 3.0 and Metaverse Platform - Web 2.0 is highly centralized and in the hands of big corporates. The world is rapidly evolving to Web 3.0 and Coinbond aims to accelerate that evolution with some fantastic Web 3.0 initiatives, like non-fungible tokens (NFTs), play-to-earn (P2E) games, and Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAOs). Moreover, to supplement its Web 3.0 vision Coinbond is looking to take the experience to a whole new level by creating an all-inclusive metaverse ecosystem supporting the creator economy in the Metaverse and developing a new financial world with the implementation of decentralized solutions.

Cryptocurrency Wallet - The Coinbond team is committed to developing their own cryptocurrency wallet with a secure and fast transaction protocol system.

Blockchain, smart contract, mainnet - Coinbond team is working to develop a blockchain platform with a highly secure and reliable smart contract system.

Crypto Exchange - The team is committed to developing their own cryptocurrency exchange with a secure and fast transaction protocol system.





Based on BEP-20, Coinbond Token has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000) tokens, of which 15% is provided for public sale and 5% for private sale, 20% for the DAO, 20% is allocated for ecosystem development and growth, another 5% is allocated to airdrop/bounty, 30% is locked, and the remaining 5% is allocated to advisors. The Coinbond Token has been listed on P2B Exchange on October 12, 2022, investors who are interested in early investment can easily buy and sell CBD on P2B right now. The listing of CBD on P2B will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market. There are also plans for DEX and CEX listings of the token to take the CBD campaign to a wider audience.





Overall, Coinbond has immense potential. As per the company’s road map, there are still a lot of interesting things in store. The CBD project is at the cornerstone of this disruption and is poised to radically transform the blockchain ecosystem. For further information about the presale of its token and other aspects of the project, visit https://coinbond.io/

