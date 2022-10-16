Annuo Med Tech Solutions Enters Partnership Agreement with WeKo GP

BRISBANE, Australia, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New health networking platform, Annuo™, has entered a working agreement with WeKo GP to assist with the identification and treatment of patients with chronic disease in Australia.



This key partnership will facilitate the management of people living with chronic disease by General Practice teams using WeKo and Annuo™.

WeKo’s Clinical System solution launched in 2019 and provides proactive chronic disease screening and detection based on patient medical data.

“We believe our solutions are highly complementary and have the ability to offer an amazing patient and clinician experience,” commented WeKo Founder, Ross Hadfield.

“We are excited to announce a trial partnership between Annuo and WeKo GP which will open up more possibilities for Annuo™ to help the 10.8M Australians currently living with chronic disease,” said Dr Jeni Wellington, Founder and CEO of Annuo Med Tech Solutions.

At a high-level, the partnership will facilitate the identification and treatment of patients at high risk of chronic disease, using the Annuo platform and WeKo’s Clinical System. It will ensure patients are engaged in the creation of an agreed care plan and that the clinical teams involved are fully supported.

This service is available now for registration and will be released early December 2022 to the current waiting list of clinics.

Contact Details

Please contact the Annuo sales team to discuss how we can assist your General Practice. sales@annuomedtech.com

About Annuo Med Tech

Annuo Med Tech Solutions is a new Australian digital health technology company developing Annuo - a healthcare networking platform for doctors, patients and allied health professionals. Annuo™, is the first medical networking platform in Australia designed by specialists.

More than that, Annuo™ is advocating for collaborative care for patients living with chronic disease in Australia. With 47% of Australians today living with one or more chronic diseases, there has never been a better time to help improve the lives of everyday people trying to navigate their treatment.

Annuo™ encourages people living with chronic disease to engage with their treatment in an holistic way. Annuo promotes collaborative care for patients and is inclusive of those seeking to make diet, exercise and alternate therapies as part of their treatment planning. Annuo™ will engage with healthcare providers and enable them to better connect with their patients through the digital health space. The platform comes fully customised for each medical specialty at a competitive price.