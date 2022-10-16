Experts Explain Why Bluestone is Melbourne's Most Popular Paving Stone

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Edwards Pavers, leading supplier of natural stone in Melbourne, bluestone pavers are a signature of Melbourne's CBD. When people think of bluestone, they picture the iconic bluestone laneways of the city. A popular choice in homes and architecture, bluestone has been a prominent building material used in Melbourne for centuries.

As well as being aesthetically pleasing, bluestone has high-grade non-slip properties, making it safe for the city streets, plus it is considered an environmentally sustainable material, conserving the heritage appearance of the CBD, explains Edwards Pavers.

The main material used in a number of landmark buildings, including Pentridge Prison, the NGV and St Patrick's Cathedral, bluestone is also the material used for the paving on Collins Street. Instantly recognisable, bluestone is continuing to gain popularity amongst homeowners throughout Melbourne as the building material of choice for both indoor and outdoor applications, says Edwards Pavers.

Typically available in natural hues of blue and grey shades, bluestone is characterised by its distinct cats paw detailing. A highly dense material, bluestone is capable of withstanding Melbourne's temperamental weather conditions, with the natural stone known for its ability to endure the test of time without fading or becoming discoloured.

Suitable as a pool coping solution and for use in other outdoor areas that are prone to getting wet, Edwards Pavers says bluestone tiles are a favourite because of their high nonslip rating. Additionally, bluestone pavers are a practical, easy-to-maintain option. Keeping bluestone looking its best is much easier than with some other materials such as marble or timber decking. To help keep bluestone looking pristine, Edwards Pavers recommends applying a natural stone tile sealer upon installation, which will provide a protective layer on top.

Since 1922, Edwards Pavers has been the leading natural stone supplier in Melbourne. Known for competitive prices, high-quality products, large stock holding and a range of stone treatment solutions, Edwards Pavers can help homeowners choose the ideal fit for their property.

