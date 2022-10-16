HeadBox Products Are Helping Melbourne Venues Maximise Bookings Ahead of the Christmas Period

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Australia's fastest-growing event tech company, HeadBox, demand for Christmas enquiries with function venues Melbourne-wide has been building over the past few months. In the last two months, HeadBox has seen over $1.2 million worth of Melbourne-based leads come through the platform, with 1,000 messages sent by venues as they prepare for their busiest season.

Designed to streamline the booking process for both bookers and venues, HeadBox products such as Lead Feed and 3D tours are supporting venues to fill up their end-of-year event schedules, maximising revenue for the year.

HeadBox says it has seen an uptick in party venues Melbourne wide locking in 3D models as a unique sales tool. Designed to increase digital engagement and secure more revenue for venues, HeadBox 3D virtual venue tours allow for bookings to be made for Christmas parties, without venues and bookers having to conduct multiple site visits, saving time and money.

With the Christmas period being a prime time for venues to maximise revenue, HeadBox says using the 3D tool will help them stand out against the competition. A multi-dimensional sales and marketing tool that utilises dolls house 3D technology, HeadBox reports that their 3D tool delivers a 2.4% increase in mailer click-through rates as well as 35% more qualified enquiries and a 300% increase in dwell time. Venues with 3D tours see an average of 48% more digital engagement on their listings.

In addition to 3D tours, HeadBox's Lead Feed also gives venues a chance to maximise bookings in a proactive way. Instead of waiting for the right enquiries to come to them, HeadBox explains that Lead Feed enables venues to reach out to leads, putting the power back in their hands.

Lead Feed offers clever filtering options, allowing function rooms Melbourne-wide to save time and only interact with opportunities that work for them. With instant notifications about new leads, venues can stay ahead of the competition by being the first to respond to fresh leads and increase their chances of securing the booking.

To learn more about 3D venue tours and Lead Feed, contact HeadBox today.

