SECURITALY S.R.L. Joins as Minelab’s Distributor for Italian Market - GEOTEK CENTER S.R.L Joins as Managed Partner

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minelab, one of the top-quality metal detector producers in the world, announced it has updated its distribution model to better reach the Italian consumer.



Minelab will move to a model with the following structure;

• EB ELETTRONICA S.R.L. - Distributor • SECURITALY S.R.L - Distributor • GEOTEK CENTER S.R.L - Managed Partner (Direct Dealer)

“We are very excited to execute this change within the Italian market and what it means for the future of Minelab Europe. With our recent launch of the MANTICORE, Minelab is offering its customers a product with MULTI-IQ+ – the highest-powered, simultaneous multi-frequency machine on the market. It is the perfect time to evolve to a multi-partner model to better serve our valued customers,” said Vincent O’Brien, Managing Director of Minelab Europe.

SECURITALY S.R.L, EB ELETTRONICA S.R.L and GEOTEK CENTER S.R.L have long-term relationships with Minelab and its products, which will give customers direct access to local experts in the field with more purchasing options. As the metal detection market expands, working with two distributors will improve brand support and provide excellent customer service for Italian users.

Minelab will continue to review its global sales network to ensure customers receive support such as technical advice, warranty registration and product verification.

About Minelab

With a team of over 75 engineers, Minelab’s metal detection technology has been hailed as the best in the world and offers a range of products for beginners and experienced detectorists. Magnetic minerals, iron-rich soil, deep water, and sand are no match for Minelab products, making them adaptable to any environment.

For more information and to purchase Minelab detectors, visit minelab.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.