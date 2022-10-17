DZS Extends Velocity Fiber Access Portfolio with Multi-Terabit V6 System, Delivering Record-Shattering Performance and Leading Density

DALLAS and AMSTERDAM, Netherlands, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI), a global leader in access and optical edge infrastructure and cloud software solutions, today introduced the multi-terabit DZS Velocity V6 system, a new addition to the DZS Velocity fiber access portfolio that delivers industry-leading performance and high density in a 6 rack unit (6RU), environmentally hardened form factor that redefines how service providers deploy Passive Optical Networking (PON) in high density locations. Uniquely architected to meet the high symmetrical bandwidth and low latency requirements of emerging applications like the Ultra High Definition (UHD) augmented reality / virtual reality / extended reality (AR/VR/XR) world of the metaverse, the V6 scales to 800 gigabits per second (Gbps) of non-blocking switching capacity per slot to deliver maximum performance and flexible upgrades to 50 and 100 Gbps-class PON and other fiber access technologies in the future.



The new DZS Velocity V6 system, along with other key solutions from the company’s extensive cloud, access and edge portfolio will be on display at Network X 2022, 18-20 October, in the Broadband Forum Pavilion at RAI, Amsterdam, Netherlands.

DZS Velocity V6 Differentiators:

Extraordinary Performance and Capacity : The industry’s only platform with an architecture scaling to nearly a terabit of non-blocking switching capacity per slot, delivering maximum performance for today’s state-of-the-art 10 gigabit-class XGS-PON technologies to over 24,000 subscribers in a 6RU form factor

: The industry’s only platform with an architecture scaling to nearly a terabit of non-blocking switching capacity per slot, delivering maximum performance for today’s state-of-the-art 10 gigabit-class XGS-PON technologies to over 24,000 subscribers in a 6RU form factor Ready for Future PON Technologies: Supports simple in-place upgrades to the 50 Gbps and 100 Gbps PON and access technologies of tomorrow while maintaining non-blocking performance for all service types versus complete system replacement required by other vendors

Supports simple in-place upgrades to the 50 Gbps and 100 Gbps PON and access technologies of tomorrow while maintaining non-blocking performance for all service types versus complete system replacement required by other vendors Open Standards-based and SDN-enabled Software : Aligned with global standards and complemented by the award-winning DZS Cloud software solutions for orchestration, automation, service assurance and WiFi experience management

: Aligned with global standards and complemented by the award-winning DZS Cloud software solutions for orchestration, automation, service assurance and WiFi experience management Best of Both Worlds : Support for centralized and disaggregated deployment models provides carriers the operational simplicity of a chassis-based system with the flexibility and advantages of disaggregation

: Support for centralized and disaggregated deployment models provides carriers the operational simplicity of a chassis-based system with the flexibility and advantages of disaggregation An Expansive, Interoperable ONT and Gateway Portfolio : Supports a full array of Optical Networking Terminals (ONTs) and gateways with cutting-edge WiFi and proven third-party interoperability

: Supports a full array of Optical Networking Terminals (ONTs) and gateways with cutting-edge WiFi and proven third-party interoperability Huawei OLT Vendor Replacement Solution: The DZS Velocity V6 system can match the form factor while exceeding the density and performance of the most commonly deployed Optical Line Terminal (OLT) systems from Chinese vendors by at least an order of magnitude, making it the ideal solution for service providers seeking to “cap and grow“ or “rip and replace“ their existing Huawei fiber access deployments with future-ready systems easily, safely and cost-effectively

“The disruptive innovation underpinning our next generation Velocity V6 enables a cost-effective replacement option of Huawei’s legacy OLT, which has been deployed around the world and is of the same form fit size, though with unparalleled capacity and software defined intelligence,” said Charlie Vogt, CEO, DZS. “From a capacity, switching and fabric perspective, the future-proof V6 enables 800 Gbps of capacity per slot paving the way for 50/100G access technology. The V6 supports simultaneous 24,000 GPON/XGS PON subscribers in one compact system and is ideally suited for network designs of 20,000 to 20 million subscribers.”

“With the introduction of the DZS Velocity V6 system, DZS has stepped up with a game-changing solution that not only delivers our service provider customers true-next generation capacity, but also enables them to enhance their communications networks with market-leading performance and cut both their traditional time-to-integration and deployment costs dramatically,” said Miguel Alonso, Chief Product Officer, DZS. “The DZS Velocity V6 can be easily inserted into existing environments to become the catalyst for transformation in any network. With its state-of-the-art performance in a 6RU chassis, non-blocking architecture, minimum latency optical broadband performance and the ability to shift from a centralized to a disaggregated deployment model, the DZS Velocity V6 stands ready to scale and transform as new advanced services emerge and future-generation technologies like 50 gigabit PON become available.”

When coupled with award-winning DZS Xtreme software, which allows carriers to create unified services across a multi-vendor access environment, service providers can slash IT integration cycles from months or years down to weeks and cut potential integration costs by millions of dollars.

Complementing the DZS Velocity V6 is the industry’s most comprehensive portfolio of subscriber, packet-optical and cloud solutions that ensure the highest levels of network performance and subscriber multi-gigabit experience. The DZS portfolio is designed to help transform traditional service providers into experience providers:

DZS Cloud provides end-to-end visibility and orchestration, automation, network assurance and WiFi analytics for an unmatched subscriber experience and extraordinary operational agility

provides end-to-end visibility and orchestration, automation, network assurance and WiFi analytics for an unmatched subscriber experience and extraordinary operational agility DZS Saber-4400 metro and edge transport solutions deliver up to 400 Gbps per wavelength, with up to 9.6 Tbps per Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) link using environmentally hardened coherent optics, capable of transporting multiple 100-400 Gbps OLT uplinks to a distance of up to 120 km in a compact form factor, enabling scale and ease of deployment for 10G+ optical broadband services

metro and edge transport solutions deliver up to 400 Gbps per wavelength, with up to 9.6 Tbps per Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) link using environmentally hardened coherent optics, capable of transporting multiple 100-400 Gbps OLT uplinks to a distance of up to 120 km in a compact form factor, enabling scale and ease of deployment for 10G+ optical broadband services DZS M4000 converged transport system delivers industry-leading Software Defined Networking (SDN) enabled flexibility for both 5G xHaul (fronthaul, midhaul and backhaul) and network edge traffic aggregation applications

converged transport system delivers industry-leading Software Defined Networking (SDN) enabled flexibility for both 5G xHaul (fronthaul, midhaul and backhaul) and network edge traffic aggregation applications DZS Helix at the subscriber edge is one of the industry’s broadest and most advanced ONT, access gateway and access point portfolios, and features cutting-edge WiFi 6 and easy-mesh solutions

All DZS solutions are standards-based, have proven interoperability with most industry vendors, and can be managed and orchestrated easily along-side other third-party solutions.

“One of the biggest challenges of replacing a vendor or adding a new vendor for any mid- to large-sized carrier is the costly IT integration cycles,” added Alonso. “With the breadth of the DZS Velocity portfolio across 1RU fixed and 2 / 6 / 16 slot modular systems, all with industry-leading performance, and our extensive DZS Helix Subscriber EDGE portfolio, the physical requirements for replacement or addition are easily addressed. From a software perspective, our DZS Xtreme product was designed to allow carriers to create and deliver services in a unified manner in a multi-vendor environment, accelerating the time-to-market for new services and initiatives. DZS takes the fear out of changing vendors, creating a new era of possibilities for fiber access.”

As pressure increases globally for nations and service providers to address Chinese equipment security concerns, there is growing demand for Huawei vendor replacement options in multiple networks. Even in countries that have not yet banned or restricted Huawei equipment, there is concern that service providers who retain this equipment in their networks may become increasingly marginalized due to potential security risks. For those pursuing a Huawei vendor replacement strategy, the DZS Velocity lineup offers many one-for-one replacement or “cap and grow” options that minimize operational disruption while maximizing future upgrade opportunities. This includes proven and widely deployed interoperability with non-DZS ONTs as well as the world-class DZS Xtreme orchestration solutions that enable seamless multi-vendor management.

The new DZS Velocity V6, complemented by the rest of the DZS Velocity portfolio at the Access EDGE, DZS Helix at the Subscriber EDGE, DZS Saber at the Optical EDGE and DZS Cloud software, all give service providers both a complete end-to-end path to an unmatched multi-gigabit broadband experience as well as a competitive edge as they look to the future. These solutions will be on display at Network X 2022, 18-20 October, in the Broadband Forum Pavilion.

DZS executives will also be presenting at Network X as part of the Broadband Forum BASe Workshops.

Vice President of Cloud EDGE Solutions Rene Tio will present 19 October, 15:00 – 16:30 CEST. as part of “The Telco CloudCO – The Migration to a Cost Effective SDN-Enabled Service Delivery Network” panel that will also include Deutsche Telekom and other cloud ecosystem vendors.

Senior Vice President of Access EDGE Solutions Keith Nauman will present 20 October, 11:15 – 13:15 CEST as part of the “How Future Access Technologies Can Meet the Demand of a ‘Multi-Service’ Fiber Access Network” roundtable that will include other access ecosystem vendors.

Mr. Nauman will also participate in a webinar highlighting the DZS Velocity V6 system on Wednesday, 3 November, at 9:00 a.m. U.S. Central Time.

