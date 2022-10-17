Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

English Norwegian

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 23, 2022

End date of the share buyback program: March 29, 2023

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregate daily volume (no. of shares) Average price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 10.10.2022 160 000 60.91 9 746 128 11.10.2022 184 900 58.87 10 885 377 12.10.2022 170 100 58.52 9 954 116 13.10.2022 160 000 60.72 9 715 328 14.10.2022 160 000 62.20 9 951 520 Total previously announced transactions 1 668 000 Total transaction under the program 2 503 000 59.44 148 770 029

Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 16 452 403 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 18 955 403 shares, corresponding to 0.92% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



