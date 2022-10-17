Ensurge Delivers Unit-Cell Microbattery Samples to Lead Production Customer

SAN JOSE, California, October 17 2022 -- Ensurge Micropower (OSE: ENSU, and OTCIQ: ENMPY), today announced it has shipped samples of its microbattery unit cells per the terms of a previously announcement agreement with a customer that is a leader and innovator in the digital health market. The sample shipments are the first step toward taking a customized solid-state microbattery into full production for the customer, who is making several milestone-based payments to Ensurge.

"We are pleased to have achieved this major milestone in our customer engagement, and especially that our microbattery has met the company’s fast-charging requirements for its next-generation products,” said Kevin Barber, Ensurge Chief Executive Officer. “Our microbattery will enable this customer to create products with features that would be impossible to offer without this level of charging performance. They also meet the customer’s need for flexible form factors and ability to support high current draw and wider temperature range.”

Devices used for digital health, fitness and remote patient monitoring services have unique power requirements that cannot be met with Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) coin cell batteries. In contrast, Ensurge solid-state microbatteries can achieve double to triple the charging rate of the fastest-charging Li-ion-based designs.

For more information about Ensurge's microbattery technology visit the company's website www.ensurge.com .

About Ensurge Micropower

Ensurge is Energizing Innovation (TM) with the first ultrathin, flexible, reliable, and fundamentally safe solid-state lithium microbattery for the 1-100 milliampere-hour (mAh) class of wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. The innovative Ensurge Microbattery enables energy-dense rechargeable products that are ideal for form-factor-constrained applications including hearables (hearing aids and wireless headphones), digital and health wearables, sports and fitness devices, and IoT sensor solutions that use energy harvesting to power everyday things. The company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of Ensurge technology to established and expanding markets.

