Proactive news headlines including Westar Resources, Race Oncology, Cobalt Blue Holdings and Medibank Private

Westar Resources Ltd (ASX:WSR) has completed its consolidation of the Gidgee North Gold Project in Western Australia’s Mid-West with the acquisition of the historically operating Fairy Well Prospect. Click here

Race Oncology Ltd (ASX:RAC) has received a valuation of A$3.4 billion base case and A$6.1 billion bull case in Pitt Street Research’s initiation report as the company advances the development of its key drug, Zantrene. Click here

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB, OTC:CBBHF) is making positive progress with processing ore from the Broken Hill Cobalt Project (BHCP) into concentrate for use in its Demonstration Plant to provide bulk samples for potential commercial partners of high-value cobalt products. Click here

Medibank Private Ltd (ASX:MPL) has resumed trading after its shares were placed in a trading halt following a cyber incident that occurred on its networks last Wednesday. Click here

Aldoro Resources Ltd (ASX:ARN) is tapping the market for $2.475 million to continue exploration at its Niobe Rubidium-Lithium Project and Narndee Nickel-Copper-PGM (platinum group metals) Project in Western Australia. Click here

Southern Gold Ltd (ASX:SAU) is adding new ground to its portfolio with the lodging of 25 new exploration licence applications, covering more than 70 square kilometres in the historical Goseong copper-gold-silver mine district in South Korea. Click here

Australian Vanadium Ltd (ASX:AVL) has appointed experienced battery-metals executive Graham Arvidson as its chief executive officer. Click here

Lanthanein Resources Ltd (ASX:LNR) has secured an exploration investment scheme grant to the tune of $200,000 to support part of an exploration drilling program over the Lyons Intrusive Complex of the Lyons Project in Western Australia, hunting for carbonatite-hosted rare earth elements (REEs). Click here

PolarX Ltd (ASX:PXX) has released a positive scoping study that outlines a viable production profile and confirms the economic potential of its Alaska Range Copper-Gold Project in Alaska, USA. Click here

Boadicea Resources Ltd (ASX:BOA)’s exploration partner in the Fraser Range of Western Australia, IGO Ltd, has completed an extensive exploration program within its tenements, predominantly in the northern Fraser Range area. Click here

The 2022 International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) at the ICC Sydney from November 2-4 is putting the spotlight on Indigenous participation within the sector through multiple partnerships, opportunities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander industry leaders and a panel discussion dedicated to First Nations people working in the field. Click here

Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) has bid farewell to its managing director Stephen Biggins, who announced his decision to resign following the opening of the Finniss Lithium Mine and the appointment of Gareth Manderson as chief executive officer. Click here

Azure Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZS) has successfully applied for a Western Australian State Government grant of up to $220,000. Click here

Patrys Ltd (ASX:PAB) has fielded preclinical data that demonstrate the company’s full-sized IgG antibody, PAT-DX3, can effectively cross the blood-brain in healthy animals, opening potential new pathways to use deoxymabs to deliver small molecule therapeutics and gene editing technologies for various neurological conditions. Click here

Galena Mining Ltd (ASX:G1A) has kicked off commissioning in several key areas as it passed 87% completion of construction at the Abra Base Metals Mine in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia. Click here

Eastern Metals Ltd (ASX:EMS) has cut the ribbon on a key project acquisition in the highly mineralised Arunta Province in the Northern Territory. Click here

Strickland Metals Ltd (ASX:STK) has intersected more shallow high-grade oxide gold in drilling of the Wanamaker discovery at Millrose Gold Project within the Yandal Greenstone Belt in Western Australia, this time hitting up to 7 metres at 22.2 g/t from 72 metres in hole MRRC329. Click here

Argonaut Resources NL (ASX:ARE) has received a $946,613 tax rebate thanks to the Australian Government’s AusIndustry R&D Tax Incentive program. Click here

Alto Metals Ltd (ASX:AME) has bolstered its board with the appointment of experienced and highly regarded mining executive Mark Connelly as independent, non-executive chairman. Click here

ClearVue Technologies Ltd (ASX:CPV, OTCQB:CVUEF) is set to deploy its patented solar energy windows in a luxury residential project in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) suburb of Griffith. Click here

Pantoro Ltd (ASX:PNR) has begun phase two of an exploration drilling program, targeting the high-grade Mainfield mining centre with extensional drilling intended to expand the Norseman Gold Project’s current mineral resource of 4.8 million ounces and ore reserve of 973,000 ounces. Click here

QMines Ltd (ASX:QML) is readying for its fourth resource report at the Mt Chalmers copper-gold property near Rockhampton in central Queensland. Click here

