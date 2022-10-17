Surge in adoption of small cell 5G network is expected to witness a rise in investments in 5G infrastructure | Fact.MR's Study

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The small cell 5G network market is predicted to grow at a steady CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period (2022-2032). It is estimated to be worth around US$ 8.2 Bn in 2032, rising up from US$ 1.1 Bn in 2022.

The demand for small cell 5G network is expected to witness an impressive growth due to high investments in 5G infrastructure and increased financing for high-speed networks. Moreover, surge in adoption of small cell 5G network is predicted to grow due to various benefits offered such as ultra-reliability and low-latency communication.

Other factors contributing to the growth of small cell 5G network market are rise in mobile data traffic across the globe. Also, as a result of the signficant increase in mobile data traffic, the demand for small cell 5G network is expected to witness a rapid pace. Moreover, consumers are likely to benefit from the adoption of small cell 5G network due to better network quality.

Moreover, key players in the United States are progressively curating small cells to intensify their networks, especially in metropolitan cites. In the meanwhile, these players are lowering the costs in preparation of 5G installations.

Key players in the United States are progressively constructing small cells to densify their networks, especially in metropolitan areas, while lowering costs in preparation for 5G installations. Moreover, AT&T, Sprint, Verizon, and T-Mobile have taken a better approach to commercializing 5G networks.

Furthermore, small cell 5G network has to potential to boost capacity in operator networks across a variety of locations and addresses. Moreover, the adoption of small cell 5G networks has become increasingly popular across a variety of industrial verticals. This is a prominent component driving the rapid expansion of small cell 5G-network market.

By region type, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market

In Asia Pacific, China is expected to dominate the market for small cell 5G network with an impressive growth during the forecast period. Moreover, various key communication service providers such as China Mobile Ltd, Rakuten Mobile, Inc, and NTT Docomo Inc. have adopted small cell 5G network infrastructure.

Besides this, governments across various countries such as China, Japan and South Korea are putting emphasis on new offerings such as multiple sub-6GHz and mm Wave frequencies to cater to the growing demand for small cell 5G network.

Moreover, according to data released by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), high-value clients spend over 80% of their working hours indoors. As a result, small cell 5G network for indoor applications is expected to grow in popularity during the forecast period.

Indoor segment is expected to lead the small cell 5G network market

On the basis of deployment mode, indoor segment is expected to dominate the small cell 5G-network market during forecast period. Indoor segment covers non-residential applications that include shopping malls, hospitals, airports, and other businesses. Moreover, according to the data releases by China’s Ministry of Information and Industry.

Competitive Landscape:

The small cell 5g-network market has moderate competition and leading players in the market are Huawei, ZTE, Cisco, and NEC. These businesses are collaborating with other players via various techniques such as mergers and acquisitions, product development, and strategic collaborations.

To build their 5G-network infrastructure, these operators have signed various deals with network equipment providers such as Ericsson, Samsung, Huawei, Nokia and ZTE.

Sprint has around 30,000 outdoor small cells, in the meanwhile T-Mobile claims to have 23,000 small cells or dispersed antenna system locations.

Small Cell 5G Network Market Key Players

Ericsson

Huawei

ZTE

Cisco

NEC





Key Segments

By Frequency Band : Low Frequency MM Wave

By Application : Enhanced Mobile Broadband Massive IOT Massive Machine Type Communication and Ultra Reliable Low Latency

By Component : Solutions Services Consulting Integration and Deployment Training and Support

By Radio Technology : 5G New Radio (NR) Standalone 5G NR Non-Standalone

By Deployment Mode : Outdoor Indoor

By Cell Type : Picocells Femtocells Microcells

By End-User : Telecom Operators Enterprises

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa (MEA)



