Juva Life Successfully Scales Novel Compound JUVA-041 for Preclinical Studies and Eventual Commercialization, Highlighting Successful Chemistry Process

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juva Life Inc. (CSE: JUVA) (OTCQB: JUVAF) (FRANKFURT: 4VV) (“Juva Life,” “Juva,” or the “Company”), a life science company with both pharmaceutical research and development and consumer-facing operations in cannabis production and distribution, today announced the successful scale up of promising proprietary molecule, JUVA-041, from microgram quantity to 5 gram quantity. The Company’s approach through its proprietary platform is proving to be successful, showcasing superior medicinal chemistry, and a large commercial advantage. This strategy will not only allow for the identification of new compositions of matter, but ones that are scalable and affordable.



“Novel compound Juva-041 has demonstrated potent anti-inflammatory properties in phenotypic assays of inflammation, and is now being scaled up to support pre-clinical studies,” said Doug Chloupek, CEO and Founder of Juva. “Through Juva’s proprietary platform, we have made significant developments identifying the method and mode of action behind cannabis’ anecdotal therapeutic potential. This scale-up hurdle we have crossed allows us a straight shot for commercial development devoid of manufacturing obstacles. These studies are the next step in unlocking the hidden value of the cannabis plant. Many companies struggle to scale up at the speed that Juva has, we are very pleased to see our alternative approach to medicinal chemistry is proving to be our competitive advantage.”

To date, one of the most significant challenges companies face is the scale up of starting material and creation of finished drug products to support the FDA required non-clinical studies. This has significantly hampered existing pharmaceutical and consumer approaches. Juva has discovered novel compounds JUVA-019 and JUVA-041 that have shown superior anti-inflammatory drug properties compared to many commercially available products. This provides Juva a significant development and commercial advantage as the speed of learning and cost of development is significantly less than established pharmaceutical approaches.

JUVA-041 is a small molecule isolated from cannabis uniquely identified by Juva Life’s research team. As with previously announced JUVA-019 (announced Jan. 6, 2022), JUVA-041 inhibits key cytokines proven to be of clinical relevance in inflammation but does so with selectivity and increased potency. Through the identification of JUVA-041, the Company now has demonstrated the efficiency of its discovery approach, in uncovering a second small molecule from cannabis with bona fide anti-inflammatory properties. The Company believes that the observed clinical effects of cannabis are coupled to small molecules with selective anti-inflammatory properties.

The scale up of JUVA-041 through the standard pharmaceutical stage gate process, from microgram quantities to 5 gram quantities, will enable researchers to continue to test efficacy and toxicity of the molecule in mouse models. JUVA-041 has a pending patent filed by Juva Life and was identified by Juva’s chemistry researcher through a chemocentric approach to bioactive identifications.

Juva continues its discovery efforts to identify new leads and advance JUVA-041 through industry standard pre-clinical inflammatory models and non-clinical tests enabling IND filing. Beyond its clinical research programs, Juva also recently relaunched its WIRB-approved JuLi Registry study with the goal of cultivating one of the largest data sets on the medicinal applications of cannabis use to exist to date.

About Juva Life Inc. (CSE: JUVA) (OTCQB: JUVAF) (FRA: 4VV)

Juva Life is employing state-of-the-art science to discover, develop and commercialize safe and effective wellness and pharmaceutical products, in both the cannabis consumer segment as well as the non-cannabinoid based medical industry. The Company is successfully executing against its 2018 roadmap, initially starting with standardization of cultivation, extraction, and formulation to offer consumers reproducible benefits. Juva is building upon these natural product process chemistry skills, to now include discovery pharmacology. The Company will leverage revenue derived from its retail operations to advance its consumer and clinical development efforts of Juva-019 and Juva-041, as well as other potentially valuable non-cannabinoid bioactives with significant consumer and pharma products applications. Juva is working to bring the Cannabis market face to face with the sector’s next generation investment grade business model. Find out more at: https://juvalife.com/ .

