At a CAGR of 8.1%, the Warehouse Automation Solutions Market Size Will Reach 10.3 Billion USD by 2026

New York, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Warehouse Automation Solutions Market Size - By Robot Type (Mobile Robots, Articulated Robots, Cylindrical Robots, SCARA Robots, Parallel Robots, And Cartesian Robots), By Software (Warehouse Management System, Warehouse Control System, And Warehouse Execution System), By Function (Pick & Place, Palletizing & De-Palletizing, Transportation, And Packaging), By Payload Capacity (0.5 Kg - 10 Kg, 11 Kg - 80 Kg, 81 Kg - 180 Kg, 181 - 300 Kg, 301 - 900 Kg, And More Than 900 Kg), By Industry (E-Commerce, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Chemical, Rubber & Plastic, Food & Beverages, And Pharmaceuticals), And By Region- Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2020 – 2026” in its research database.



“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Warehouse Automation Solutions Market size & share in terms of revenue was worth of USD 7.1 Billion in 2019 and it is expected to surpass around USD 10.3 billion mark by 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.1% during the forecast period 2020 to 2026.”

What are Warehouse Automation Solutions? How big is the Warehouse Automation Solutions Market?

Warehouse Automation Solutions Industry Coverage & Overview:

The global market for Warehouse Automation Solutions generated revenue of approximately 7.1 billion US dollars in 2019, and it is projected to gain revenue of approximately 10.3 billion US dollars by 2026. This market is expected to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 8.1% over the period of time spanning from 2020 to 2026. The market for Warehouse Automation Solutions is evaluated and analyzed in this report on both a worldwide and regional scale. The study provides a complete analysis of the market competition, restrictions, revenue forecasts, opportunities, developing trends, and data that has been validated by the industry. The research contains historical data from 2017 to 2019, as well as a revenue-based estimate for the years 2020 to 2026. (USD Billion).

In tandem with this development, both the storage capacity and the overall size of the warehouses are expanding to a greater degree. As a result of this, warehouses are placing a larger emphasis on the use of automation solutions, which allows for a greater capacity for handling stuff and a reduction in the amount of time needed to manage it.

In more than 80% of the warehouses that exist today, there is no automation of any kind. However, during the course of the last 10 years, only around 15% of warehouses have been mechanized, and only about 5% make use of very complex automation technology and solutions. Because of this, businesses that are part of the ecosystem of warehouse automation will have a lot of room to grow in the market.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/warehouse-automation-solutions-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2020 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 110+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2020

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2019 USD 7.1 Billion Projected Market Size in 2026 USD 10.3 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 8.1% CAGR Base Year 2019 Forecast Years 2020-2026 Key Market Players ABB Ltd., Omron Corporation, FANUC Corporation, Locus Robotics, Kuka AG, Magazino GmbH, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc., Automation Tooling Systems, Inc., Fetch Robotics, Inc., Amazon Robotics, IAM Robotics, SSI Schaefer AG, Wynright Corp, among others Key Segment By Robot Type, By Software, By Function, By Payload Capacity, By Industry, and By Regions Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Warehouse Automation Solutions Market: Growth Dynamics

Because e-commerce and online merchants are increasingly adopting automated systems in their warehouses, the market for warehouse automation solutions is projected to experience meteoric growth over the next few years. In the not-too-distant future, the expansion of the warehouse automation solutions business will be further prompted by the fact that warehouse automation enables the provision of solutions that are both rapid and safe while also increasing output. Because robots can do more than one thing at once and reduce the amount of work that needs to be done in warehouses, the industry has been able to explore new ways to grow.

In addition, the proliferation of the business landscape will be necessitated by the requirement to cut down on time waste while simultaneously increasing the reliability and exactness of warehouse operations. In addition, the reduction of costs has become the topmost priority for the majority of manufacturing companies, and it is anticipated that warehouse automation solutions will contribute significantly toward the development of cost-effective strategies, thereby contributing to the expansion of the market size in the coming years. Despite this, enormous implementation costs are going to slow the expansion of the business over the next few years. In spite of this, the combination of industry 4.0 and warehouse robots will open up new avenues of expansion for the industry that provides solutions for warehouse automation in the years to come.

Browse the full “Warehouse Automation Solutions Market Size - By Robot Type (Mobile Robots, Articulated Robots, Cylindrical Robots, SCARA Robots, Parallel Robots, And Cartesian Robots), By Software (Warehouse Management System, Warehouse Control System, And Warehouse Execution System), By Function (Pick & Place, Palletizing & De-Palletizing, Transportation, And Packaging), By Payload Capacity (0.5 Kg - 10 Kg, 11 Kg - 80 Kg, 81 Kg - 180 Kg, 181 - 300 Kg, 301 - 900 Kg, And More Than 900 Kg), By Industry (E-Commerce, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Chemical, Rubber & Plastic, Food & Beverages, And Pharmaceuticals), And By Region- Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2020 – 2026” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/warehouse-automation-solutions-market

How COVID-19 Impact on Warehouse Automation Solutions Market

The breakout of the Covid-19 pandemic has had a beneficial impact on the global market for warehouse automation solutions. This is due to the fact that the limitation set by governments all over the world has considerably compelled individuals to utilize e-commerce sales channels in order to purchase a variety of goods. When there is such a high utilization of online channels, it gives businesses a strong incentive to expand warehouse infrastructure, both in terms of space and technology.

Warehouse Automation Solutions Market: Segmentation Analysis

Over the Course of 2020–2026, the Asia-Pacific Market Will Experience Rapid Growth.

The existence of the world's largest automotive production bases in countries such as India, Malaysia, Indonesia, China, and Japan is largely responsible for the expansion of the regional market throughout the course of the evaluation period. It is anticipated that the market in the subcontinent will experience increased expansion within the next couple of years as a result of the focus of industry participants in the region on plant modernization and upgradation.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/warehouse-automation-solutions-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Warehouse Automation Solutions market include -

ABB Ltd.

Omron Corporation

FANUC Corporation

Locus Robotics

Kuka AG

Magazino GmbH

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Automation Tooling Systems Inc.

Fetch Robotics Inc.

Amazon Robotics

IAM Robotics

SSI Schaefer AG

Wynright Corp.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Warehouse Automation Solutions market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 8.1% over the forecast period (2020-2026).

In Terms of Revenue, The Warehouse Automation Solutions market size was valued at around USD 7.1 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 10.3 billion by 2026. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

There is widespread use of mobile robots in industries more than any other kind, and this trend is likely to continue in the coming year.

The e-commerce business has the biggest share of the market right now.

The packaging business dominated the market for warehouse automation solutions when categorized by function.

Based on regional analysis, over the Course of 2020–2026, the Asia-Pacific Market Will Experience Rapid Growth.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/warehouse-automation-solutions-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Warehouse Automation Solutions industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Warehouse Automation Solutions Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Warehouse Automation Solutions Industry?

What segments does the Warehouse Automation Solutions Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Warehouse Automation Solutions Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Robot Type, By Software, By Function, By Payload Capacity, By Industry, and By Regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

The Asia Pacific Market Is Expected to Experience Increasing Growth From 2020-2026

The presence of the world's largest automobile production base in countries such as India, Malaysia, Indonesia, China, and Japan is largely responsible for the expansion of the regional market throughout the course of the evaluation period. It is probable that the market in the subcontinent would experience an accelerated expansion sometime during the next couple of years as a result of the players' focus on plant modernization and upgrade in the region.

Recent Developments

77% of the Organizations are serious about automated warehouse systems and mapping a plan to maximize data-driven performance.

Today, the world's best warehouse automation software is VARGO's COFE WES. Various businesses, from aerospace solution providers to well-known clothing labels, have benefited from VARGO's assistance in automating warehouse operations and realizing significant cost reductions as a result.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/6142

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

The global Warehouse Automation Solutions market is segmented as follows:

By Robot Type

Mobile robots

Articulated robots

Cylindrical robots

SCARA robots

Parallel robots

Cartesian robots

By Software

Warehouse management system

Warehouse control system

Warehouse execution system

By Function

Pick & place,

Palletizing & de-palletizing

Transportation

Packaging

By Payload Capacity

0.5 kg - 10 kg

11 kg - 80 kg

81 kg - 180 kg

181 - 300 kg

301 - 900 kg

More than 900 kg

By Industry

E-commerce

Automotive

Electrical & electronics

Metal & machinery,

Chemical

Rubber & plastic

Food & beverages

Pharmaceuticals

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Spectacular Deals (Get Discounted Report/Customization on Report)

Comprehensive coverage

Most number of market tables and figures

Subscription-based option offered

Best price guarantee

Request For Free Sample Brochure of the Global Warehouse Automation Solutions Market @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/warehouse-automation-solutions-market

A Fully Automated Warehouse and Its Benefits

There are many benefits to using process automation or physical automation in your warehouse, such as:

Increased productivity and efficiency Improved inventory control and accuracy Fewer issues as a result of human error Reduced operating expenses, such as labor, equipment, and maintenance costs. Lower environmental impact as a result of reduced energy consumption Better workplace safety conditions Higher workforce retention rates Better utilization of warehouse floor space Expedited fulfillment process Fewer shipping errors Increased customer satisfaction

Why you should get this report:

The existing and future market outlook for the industry in context of recent events (including growth factors, key players, obstacles and restraints in advanced as well as emerging economies).

Incorporates a comprehensive examination of the market utilizing Porter's five forces from a variety of perspectives.

Offers market analysis based on Growth Revenue and Supply-Demand Chain.

The market's current state and expected development over the next few years. Warehouse Automation Solutions Market by Zion Market Research Warehouse Automation Solutions Market by Zion Market Research

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Warehouse Execution System Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2020-2026: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/warehouse-execution-system-market

Data Warehouse As A Service (DWaaS) Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2020-2026: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/data-warehouse-as-a-service-market



The global Warehouse Robotics market, which accrued revenue worth 1.2 (USD Billion) in 2019 and anticipated to garner earnings about 5.9 (USD Billion) by 2025, is set to grow at a CAGR of nearly 12% during the period from 2019 to 2025: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/warehouse-robotics-industry



The global Logistics Automation Market accrued earnings worth approximately 53.01 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 134.11 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 12.1% over the period from 2021 to 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/logistics-automation-market



The global Biopharmaceutical 3PL market, which was estimated at about 93.1 (USD Billion) in 2019 and is predicted to accrue earnings worth 119.5(USD Billion) by 2026, is set to record a CAGR of nearly over 5.8% during 2020-2026: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/biopharmaceutical-3pl-market



The global data Warehousing market accounted for USD 24.5 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 55.03 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2021 to 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/data-warehousing-market



About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client’s needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Our Blog: https://zmrblog.com/