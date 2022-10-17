Global Manufacturing Execution System Providers in Healthcare Market (2022 to 2035) - Players Include Andea, Critical Manufacturing, Dassault Systemes and GE Digital

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Manufacturing Execution System Providers in Healthcare by Type of Deployment, Type of End-User and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future opportunity for players engaged in offering manufacturing execution systems in the healthcare sector. The study presents an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain.

Every year, the healthcare industry generates a massive amount of data. In fact, the healthcare data currently constitutes around 30% share of the global data volume. Further, it is estimated that, by 2025, the data generated via the healthcare sector will rise at an annualized growth rate of 36%.

However, it is important to consider that the constant management of such enormous volumes of data is a tedious and challenging process. Specifically, management and handling of huge datasets in the healthcare industry often requires a large workforce of specialized personnel.

According to the American Hospital Association, by 2026, there is likely to be a shortage of 3.2 million healthcare workers. The continuously growing data, coupled to the projected deficit of healthcare workers, would inadvertently generate pressure on healthcare manufacturers to adopt novel tools / technologies that can improve management efficiency and better utilize the available, expensive resources.

Moreover, increasing complexity of healthcare manufacturing operations, along with growing stringency and frequent changes in regulatory requirements has created a dire need for adoption of automated solutions, such as manufacturing execution systems (MES).

In recent years, several healthcare stakeholders have actively undertaken initiatives to incorporate a manufacturing execution system into their production lines, with an aim to connect, monitor and control the complex manufacturing process. In addition, players are integrating advanced technologies, including internet of thing (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI), in order to collect and analyze large volume of data from various sources, as well as to produce value in the form of insights, predictions and actions.

According to industry experts, manufacturing execution systems has the potential to reduce 10%-30% of the overall production cost depending on the type of industry. It has further been observed that companies are increasingly adopting cloud-based manufacturing execution system, to overcome the challenges associated with growing complexity of processes and global expansion of businesses.

Specifically, cloud-based manufacturing execution systems integrate real-time information of different production floors and promotes collaboration. Considering the rising demand for such systems, presently, more than 75 companies claim to offer manufacturing execution systems, based on several deployment models, to the healthcare sector. It is worth mentioning that, in the past few years, substantial acquisition activity has been reported in the manufacturing execution systems market, as players strive to become one-stop-shops, to cater to the diverse needs of the healthcare sector.

Driven by the ongoing innovation in the industry, as well as the rise in demand for automated solutions, the manufacturing execution system providers market for the healthcare sector is likely to witness positive growth over the coming years.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the key players engaged in offering manufacturing execution systems for the healthcare sector?

Which type of deployment is most commonly adopted by manufacturing execution system providers in the healthcare sector?

What is the relative competitiveness of different manufacturing execution system providers for the healthcare sector?

Which partnership models are most commonly being adopted by stakeholders engaged in this industry?

What is the unmet need within this domain and how can the ongoing advancements in technologies enable enhanced efficiency of overall manufacturing execution systems?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

