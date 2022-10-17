Dublin, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UBS Global Wealth Management - Competitor Profile" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a comprehensive analysis of UBS Global Wealth Management's operations. It offers insight into its strategy and financial performance, as well as covering customer targeting, service proposition, and product innovation.



Headquartered in Switzerland, UBS is a global organization with a physical wealth management presence in over 45 countries. It operates through four business divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. UBS is the world's largest wealth manager as measured by assets under management (AUM).



Scope

UBS is the leading wealth management firm serving the UHNW segment. It has a strong global presence, with the Americas and Europe its biggest markets as measured by AUM.

In 2021, UBS restructured its UK business unit, which will help the group diversify its growth opportunities and better serve clients in this market.

UBS is focusing on growth in the US and Asia-Pacific by introducing new digital wealth platforms for advisors and clients. Circle One provides the latest UBS investment views and solutions to its clients, while its Direct Investment Insights tool enables clients to trade directly based on the company's Chief Investment Office insights.

