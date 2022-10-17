2 Day Lyophilization Basics for Pharmaceuticals Online Course (October 27, 2022 November 9, 2022)

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lyophilization Basics for Pharmaceuticals 2 Day Course Online" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Lyophilization Pharmaceutical Course is sure to act as an outline for freeze-drying of pharmacological parenteral products. Many medicine substances necessitate the extra protection that lyophilization usually comes with, and the preparation of the liquid drug product must be designed to enhance the efficiency of the completely dried product.

This course will cover multiple objectives right from how lyophilization functions to changing a liquid drug product into a dried, more-stable powder. Cycle and preparation design will be elucidated, along with the methodical values that are at play.

This course will also cover manufacturing operations for freeze-dried pharmaceuticals, as well as instruct attendees about the equipment, systems, subsystems, and instrumentation utilized in a commercial lyophilizer. Performance limitations will be described, as well as techniques to optimize equipment capability and freeze dry cycles.

Reasons for You To Attend Lyophilization Pharmaceutical Course:

To study the process and reasons for formulating and designing lyophilization cycles for drugs that will gain an advantage from the freeze-drying procedure

Learning Objectives

Definition of freeze-drying or Lyophilization

Classify perfect features of a freeze-dried product

Regulate when freeze-drying is essential

Phases of the lyo cycle, and the methodical principles that drive each stage

Framing drug products for fruitful freeze-drying

Analytical tools used to aid in the formulation and cycle development

Understanding of manufacturing process

Identification of all systems and subsystems within a freeze dryer

Proper use of freeze dryer instrumentation

Understanding and examples of Process Analytical Technologies

Characterization of process control limitations

Use of design space for primary and secondary drying

Who Should Attend:

Professionals in Quality Control

Quality Assurance

Validation

R&D Groups

Biochemists

Pilot Plant Operators

Chemical Engineers

Production Supervisors

Chemists

Equipment Maintenance

Mechanical Engineers

Key Topics Covered:

Agenda Course 01

Section 1: History and background

Definition of freeze-drying or Lyophilization, history, and commonly freeze-dried materials

Anticipated freeze-dried features

Rewards/ advantages and limitations of freeze-drying

Procedure overview

Section 2: Physical, chemical, and engineering principles

Vapor pressure

Sublimation and the phase diagram of water

The heat of sublimation of ice

Rate processes in freeze drying - heat transfer and mass transfer

States of matter - crystalline and amorphous

Section 3: Lyo-cycle phases

Freezing (with optional annealing)

Primary drying (sublimation of water vapor)

Secondary drying (diffusion and evaporation of water that did not freeze as ice)

Section 4: Lyo formulations

Excipients for small and large molecules

Section 5: Quality product attributes

General and specific to freeze-dried products

Influence of collapse and eutectic melting

Agenda Course 02

Unit operations for freeze-dried pharmaceuticals

Formulation

Component prep

Filling

Lyo / capping

Inspection

Labeling and packaging

Freeze-Drying equipment

Basic components

Systems and subsystems

Sequence of operations

Instrumentation

Temperature and pressure measurements

Process Analytical Technology (pressure, moisture, gas flow, TDLAS, FM spectroscopy, NIR)

Performance

Sources for process control imprecision (variables affecting heat and mass transfer)

Choked flow

Measurement of equipment capability

Freezing Optimization via controlled nucleation

Cycle optimization via design spaces for primary and secondary drying

