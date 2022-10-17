United States Dietary Supplements Regulatory Training Course: Compliance Requirements, Product Claims, Labeling Issues and FDA Updates (November 3, 2022)

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Dietary Supplements - Regulatory Compliance Requirements, Product Claims, Labeling Issues and FDA Updates Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This training will review the dietary supplement regulations in the USA and explain how to verify that your products are compliant with the most recent regulations and provisions. It covers the FDA regulatory structure and considerations for manufacturing, labeling, and advertising dietary supplements.

Why Should Attend

With the FDA beginning to take a stronger stance on Dietary Supplement enforcement, it is important for companies to verify that their products comply with the latest regulations and provisions.

This 120-minute training will review the dietary supplement regulations and discuss how to verify that your products are compliant, while citing differences with food and drug regulations. We will also cover what qualifies material as a dietary ingredient, considerations for manufacturers and distributors, requirements for compliant labeling, and acceptable marketing claims. An update on FDA's draft guidance for New Dietary Ingredients and an overview of the Dietary Supplement Labeling Act (both introduced in 2011) will also be discussed.

Who Should Attend:

Executives of Dietary Supplement companies

Regulatory Compliance Professionals

Quality Assurance Professionals

Dietary Supplement Manufacturers

Dietary Supplement Distributors

Sales/Marketing Personnel

Key Topics Covered:

Dietary Supplement Overview

What is a dietary supplement?

Supplements vs. Pharmaceuticals/OTC Drugs/Conventional Foods.

Regulatory Structure

FDA Structure regarding Dietary Supplements.

Industry Groups.

History of Dietary Supplement Regulation

Early History & DSHE.

Code of Federal Regulations.

Manufacturing/Distributor Considerations

Company & Facility Registration.

GMP Requirements.

Dietary Ingredients

What qualifies as a dietary ingredient?

Old dietary ingredients vs. New dietary ingredients.

New Dietary Ingredient Notification (NDIN).

Updated New Dietary Ingredient Guidance from FDA.

Labeling Considerations

Display Panels & Layout.

Supplement Facts Panel Requirements.

Labeling Claims.

Health vs. Disease vs. Structure/Function claims.

Disclaimers/Substantiation.

Notification of labeling claims to FDA.

Dietary Supplement Labeling Act.

Advertising Considerations

FDA vs. FTC jurisdiction & enforcement.

Expressed vs. Implied Claims.

Disclosures & Claim Substantiation.

Testimonials.

Current Events

Questions & Answers.

