Global Biliary Atresia Treatment Market Size to grow USD 1702.6 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 7.2%; Spherical Insights & Consulting

New York, United States, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Biliary Atresia Treatment Market Size to grow from USD 910.7 billion in 2021 to USD 1702.6 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during the forecast period. The market is being driven owing to the rising acceptance of Biliary Atresia Treatment in the healthcare and dentistry industry. As per the latest research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting; The Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period.

Browse key industry insights spread across 240 pages with 187 market data tables and figures & charts from the report “ Global Biliary Atresia Treatment Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Disease Type (Type I, Type II, and Type III), By Drugs ( Corticosteroids, Bile Acids Analogues, Antibiotics, Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral), By End-Users (Homecare, Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Others), By Distribution Channel (Online Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.” in detail along with the table of contents

The type III segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on the disease type, the Biliary Atresia Treatment Market is categorized into Type I, Type II, and Type III. The type III segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period. Because of the relatively high prevalence of type III biliary atresia, the type III segment is anticipated to have the biggest market share in the worldwide biliary atresia treatment market during the forecast period. For instance, type III, also known as porta hepatis, is said to impact around 85–90 of individuals diagnosed with biliary atresia, as stated in an article by Science Direct published in 2016.

Antibiotic segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on drug type, the Biliary Atresia Treatment Market is categorized into Corticosteroids, Bile Acids Analogues, Antibiotics, and Others. Antibiotic segment to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period. The antibiotic technique is the primary treatment for biliary atresia because there is no known cure for this disease. Antibiotic medication is utilized extensively during the Kasai procedure, expected to drive the segment’s growth.

The skin Parenteral segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the route of administration, the Biliary Atresia Treatment Market is categorized as Oral and Parenteral. The skin Parenteral segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The drug delivery done by the parenteral route is the quickest, easiest, and an effective way, which is why this segment dominates the market. Furthermore, the increasing cases of biliary atresia disease year by year, directly impact the growth of the parenteral drug delivery segment.

North America to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The Biliary Atresia Treatment market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and MEA. North America is estimated to account for the highest market share in 2022. The market for Biliary Atresia treatment is enhancing due to increased R&D activities. People in North America are very much aware of biliary atresia, which is also a factor in driving the market's growth in the region. Furthermore, the increasing awareness about biliary atresia treatment and advanced healthcare facilities in the region propel the market's growth.

Key Companies & Recent Developments: The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. List of Key Market Players: Major vendors in the global Biliary Atresia Treatment market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Mylan N.V., Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Lilly, Amgen Inc., Beckman Coulter Inc., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC. And Others Key Prominent Key Players.

