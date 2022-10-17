JPEX Strengthens Partnership with Simplex by Nuvei, Launching Crypto-friendly Card

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JPEX, a recognized and licensed digital asset bank designed to enable the trading of virtual currencies while providing a benign, safe platform for international transactions, has announced its partnership with Simplex by Nuvei. As one of the leading brands in the highly competitive Asian crypto market, JPEX has partnered with Simplex by Nuvei to further strengthen its stance in the ever-growing market.





Simplex by Nuvei is an EU-licensed fiat/crypto infrastructure for the entire world. The partnership between these innovative platforms has led to the creation of a crypto on-ramp infrastructure where users can buy cryptocurrencies with credit/debit cards. Talks are underway with Simplex by Nuvei to build and launch a JPEX crypto-friendly debit card.

JPEX Debit Cards

After a successful incorporation and card pre-order phase, users can now register to receive the JPEX cards starting in Q4 of 2022. The launch of the JPEX cards align perfectly with JPEX's primary goal to bridge the gap between traditional financial institutions and virtual assets. These cards will only be available in EEA and the UK.

The card will allow users to make significantly low crypto investments and use earnings from digital assets to pay for goods bought and services rendered.

This partnership between Simplex by Nuvei and JPEX will play a key role in accelerating global crypto adoption. JPEX is committed to delivering high-quality trading depths and an array of spot trading options. Additionally, the crypto exchange platform continues improving existing hedging products; its recently launched novel NFT asset-based contract with RedHare is one example. With this innovation, NFT holders need not worry about the bull and bear crypto seasons as they can efficiently hedge against imminent risk and earn various benefits.

JPEX is working in numerous areas, and since 2021, the digital assets infrastructure has been deeply involved in preparations for the forthcoming Qatar 2022 World Cup.

About JPEX

JPEX is a recognized and duly licensed digital assets infrastructure designed to support the trading of virtual currencies. JPEX is committed to delivering a super-friendly, reliable, secure platform for international crypto transactions. JPEX has partnered with Simplex by Nuvei to eliminate the existing barrier between traditional finance and digital assets.

About Simplex by Nuvei

Simplex by Nuvei is the fiat/crypto infrastructure for the entire world. An EU-licensed financial institution, Simplex by Nuvei aims to change the status quo of the current crypto markets by providing simple, seamless, and secure channels to convert over 100+ fiat currencies to 170+ cryptocurrencies. Simplex has been actively supporting existing and new protocols in the industry, nurturing and expanding its portfolio of supported cryptocurrencies.

