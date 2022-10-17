Infrastructure as Code Market to Hit $3.5 Bn By 2030, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware,, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The infrastructure as code market valuation is expected to cross USD 3.5 billion by 2030, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc . The rapid digital transformation across organizations in order to contemporize their infrastructure and software landscapes as a key factor propelling the demand for IaC technologies. Modern software solutions help elevate business agility while offering a range of cost-effective benefits. The increasing use of digital services has resulted in explosive growth in customer data and escalated the demand to eliminate network latency, accelerating the shift toward cloud-based IaC solutions.

Besides, the rising adoption of DevOps tools owing to their ability to help software development teams effectively, reliably, and rapidly innovate, test, and deploy applications, is anticipated to positively impact the infrastructure as code market growth.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5375

Ability to describe problems more briefly to encourage the adoption of declarative approach

The declarative approach segment is estimated to showcase sizeable revenues and record an appreciable growth by 2030. Recognized by a high level of abstraction, declarative programming can describe issues more concisely and briefly than imperative languages, enabling it to perform maintenance independent of application development. The algorithms used in the declarative approach allow the integration of new methods while reducing the interruptions of daily processes to a minimum and making the optimization far easier, increasing the segment share through 2030.





Proliferation of digital services to increase the deployment of Cloud-based IaC software

The cloud-based segment of the infrastructure as code market is poised to gain considerable traction through 2030. The massive surge in the utilization of digital services globally inflated the demand for building and maintaining data centers and the high expenditure associated with it. The emergence of several cloud platforms on the back of increasing internet penetration and the expansion of the existing IT infrastructure will drive the demand for cloud-based IaC tools. In addition, the proliferation of hybrid work environments and the rising remote workforce will aid the segment growth during 2022 to 2030.

Demand for advanced IT capabilities to augment product demand in SMEs

SMEs are likely to emerge as a major end-use vertical between 2022 and 2030. The increasing reliance of small and medium businesses on information technology and the subsequent demand for maintaining a robust IT infrastructure is fostering the adoption of IaC tools and services across these establishments. The deployment of these technologies can cover anything ranging from file servers and email that support everyday office operations to critical business outputs such as databases, websites, and private cloud servers, spurring their demand in the forthcoming years.

Increasing utilization of cloud services to boost the demand for immutable IaC

The immutable IaC segment of the infrastructure as code market is predicted to record an appreciable valuation by the end of 2030. Immutable IaC is referred to as the product of the future as it ensures each component is built as per the exact specifications and keeps no room for small deviations. Whenever a change is required, immutable IaC provisions the infrastructure based on new requirements while taking the old IaC out of commission. The study cites that increasing penetration of cloud computing may streamline segment growth through 2030.

Surging digitization and automation to bolster product demand in IT and telecom sector

The IT and telecom segment will depict over 28% CAGR from 2022 to 2030. To streamline the demand for IaC, telecom service providers have been focusing on launching 5G standalone (SA) networks to deliver high-speed internet services with minimal latency. The escalating requirement for advanced infrastructure solutions in the IT and telecom industries due to the ongoing digital transformation and the increasing penetration of 5G services will accelerate segment expansion.

Flourishing digital landscape to facilitate industry expansion across the LAMEA region

Regionally, the LAMEA infrastructure as code market revenue is projected to exceed USD 240 million by 2030. The flourishing outlook of small and medium businesses, coupled with the subsequent demand for efficient IT infrastructure, will enhance the regional landscape. The consistent growth in population and the increasing utilization of digital services generating a high amount of data will encourage the adoption of IaC solutions in the LAMEA region.

Technological innovations to stimulate the competitive scenario

Prominent enterprises in the IaC market include Amazon.com, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, HashiCorp, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Puppet, Progress Software Corporation, Pulumi, and others. These businesses have been introducing new products with advanced capabilities as part of their key growth strategy.

Request for customization of this research report at https://www.gminsights.com/roc/5375

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Infrastructure as Code (IaC) industry 360º synopsis, 2018– 2030

2.2 Business trends

2.2.1 Total Adressable Market (TAM)

2.3 Regional trends

2.4 Approach trends

2.5 Organization size trends

2.6 Deployment trends

2.7 End-use trends

2.8 Infrstucture trends

Chapter 3 Infrastructure as Code (IaC) Industry Insights

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Impact of COVID-19 outbreak

3.3 Impact of Russia-Ukraine conflict

3.4 Infrastructure as Code (IaC) industry ecosystem analysis

3.5 Technology & innovation landscape

3.6 Patent analysis

3.7 Investment portfolio

3.8 Key initiatives & news

3.9 Regulatory landscape

3.10 Industry impact forces

3.10.1 Growth drivers

3.10.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.11 Growth potential analysis

3.12 Porter’s analysis

3.13 PESTEL analysis

Browse our Reports Store - GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.