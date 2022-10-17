With 6.0% CAGR, Dental Prosthetics Market Size worth USD 9.71 Billion in 2026

Pune, India, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dental prosthetics market size is predicted to reach USD 9.71 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of periodontal diseases will have a positive impact on the dental prosthetics market revenue during the forecast period. The growing cases of dental caries and tooth loss will spur opportunities for the market during the forecast period.





Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR 6.0% 2026 Value Projection USD 9.71 billion Base Year 2018 Market Size in 2018 USD 6.09 billion Historical Data for 2015 to 2017 No. of Pages 125





The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





Competitive Landscape:

Acquisition of Henry ScheininCliniclands to Back Growth

Henry Schein, Inc., an American distributor of health care products and services announced that it hasacquired majority of equity stake in Cliniclands, an innovative distributor serving dental practices throughout Sweden, Denmark, and Norway. The new development of Henry Schein can be an essential factor in boosting the dental prosthetics market trends owing to the variety of dental consumables offerings such as implants, prosthetic and orthodontic solutions as well as small and office equipment. Furthermore, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein, Stanley M. Bergman, said in statement. “Cliniclands is a rapidly growing, successful company built upon a valuable business model.

We are delighted to partner with the co-founders and the entire Cliniclands team. Our two companies have a shared commitment to the use of advanced technology to help our customers run successful, profitable businesses. We expect to achieve meaningful operating synergies and category expansion while expediting the delivery of products to Scandinavian dental customers.” In addition, the increasing advancement in technologies such as 3D printing and CAD/CAM technologies for teeth customization will enable speedy growth of the market in the foreseeable future. Nonetheless, the rising use of mini dental implants due to their benefits such as non-invasive nature and low cost will spur demand for dental prosthetics in the forthcoming years.





Dental Prosthetics Market Segments:

Market Segmentation By Type Crowns

Bridges

Abutments

Dentures

Others By End User Dental Hospitals & Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Others By Geography North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





Regional Insights:

High Demand for Dental Products to Augment Development in Europe

The dental prosthetics market in Europe generated a revenue of 2.48 billion in 2018. The growth in the is attributed to the higher diagnosis and treatment rates for dental diseases. The rising dental expenditure and utilization of dental services will aid the growth in the region. The increasing demand for premium dental products will further enhance the market in Europe. The market in Asia Pacific is likely to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of dental caries and growing geriatric population. The growing disposable income will bolster healthy growth of the market in Asia Pacific.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Dentsply Sirona

Institut Straumann AG

Nobel Biocare Services AG (Danaher)

Henry Schein, Inc.

IvoclarVivadent AG

3M

Planmeca OY

Dentium

Zimmer Biomet

BioHorizons

BIOTECH Dental





Table of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Periodontal Diseases by Key Countries Regulatory and Reimbursement Scenario Key Industry Developments - Partnerships, Mergers & Acquisitions Technological Advancements in Dental Prosthetics

Global Dental Prosthetics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Crown Bridges Abutments Dentures Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Dental Hospitals & Clinics Dental Laboratories Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Dental Prosthetics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Type Crown Bridges Abutments Dentures Others Market Analysis – By End User Dental Hospitals & Clinics Dental Laboratories Others Market Analysis – By Country U.S. Canada



Toc Continue…

