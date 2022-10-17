With 6.0% CAGR, Dental Prosthetics Market Size worth USD 9.71 Billion in 2026

Pune, India, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dental prosthetics market size is predicted to reach USD 9.71 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of periodontal diseases will have a positive impact on the dental prosthetics market revenue during the forecast period. The growing cases of dental caries and tooth loss will spur opportunities for the market during the forecast period.
Report Scope:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Forecast Period
|2019 to 2026
|Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR
|6.0%
|2026 Value Projection
|USD 9.71 billion
|Base Year
|2018
|Market Size in 2018
|USD 6.09 billion
|Historical Data for
|2015 to 2017
|No. of Pages
|125
The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.
We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.
Competitive Landscape:
Acquisition of Henry ScheininCliniclands to Back Growth
Henry Schein, Inc., an American distributor of health care products and services announced that it hasacquired majority of equity stake in Cliniclands, an innovative distributor serving dental practices throughout Sweden, Denmark, and Norway. The new development of Henry Schein can be an essential factor in boosting the dental prosthetics market trends owing to the variety of dental consumables offerings such as implants, prosthetic and orthodontic solutions as well as small and office equipment. Furthermore, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein, Stanley M. Bergman, said in statement. “Cliniclands is a rapidly growing, successful company built upon a valuable business model.
We are delighted to partner with the co-founders and the entire Cliniclands team. Our two companies have a shared commitment to the use of advanced technology to help our customers run successful, profitable businesses. We expect to achieve meaningful operating synergies and category expansion while expediting the delivery of products to Scandinavian dental customers.” In addition, the increasing advancement in technologies such as 3D printing and CAD/CAM technologies for teeth customization will enable speedy growth of the market in the foreseeable future. Nonetheless, the rising use of mini dental implants due to their benefits such as non-invasive nature and low cost will spur demand for dental prosthetics in the forthcoming years.
Dental Prosthetics Market Segments:
|Market Segmentation
|By Type
|By End User
|By Geography
Regional Insights:
High Demand for Dental Products to Augment Development in Europe
The dental prosthetics market in Europe generated a revenue of 2.48 billion in 2018. The growth in the is attributed to the higher diagnosis and treatment rates for dental diseases. The rising dental expenditure and utilization of dental services will aid the growth in the region. The increasing demand for premium dental products will further enhance the market in Europe. The market in Asia Pacific is likely to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of dental caries and growing geriatric population. The growing disposable income will bolster healthy growth of the market in Asia Pacific.
List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:
- Dentsply Sirona
- Institut Straumann AG
- Nobel Biocare Services AG (Danaher)
- Henry Schein, Inc.
- IvoclarVivadent AG
- 3M
- Planmeca OY
- Dentium
- Zimmer Biomet
- BioHorizons
- BIOTECH Dental
