Content Moderation Solution Market Size [2022-2029] | Industry Share, Revenue, Key Players, CAGR, Demand and Sales Forecast

Pune, India, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global content moderation solution market size will observe an appreciable gain in the wake of the robust growth of user-generated content. The solution helps boost the brand reputation through scanning the posted content. Increased penetration of smart devices and internet accessibility will encourage leading companies to invest in the portfolio. The need to keep up with the brand image will augur well for the industry outlook.

Fortune Business Insights™ has delved into these inputs in an upcoming research report, titled, “Content Moderation Solution Market, 2022-2029.”

Key Industry Development:

October 2021: Microsoft announced the acquisition of Two Hat, a content moderation specialist, to help protect its gaming and other services.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/content-moderation-solution-market-104769





Investments in AI and Automation Rise to Handle COVID Vaccine Misinformation

At a time when most industries were reshaped by the COVID-19 pandemic, content moderation, too, witnessed major disruptions. Online platforms have become a new normal, prompting companies to fuel investments in human content moderators and technologies. With the need to monitor social media feeds and COVID-19 vaccine misinformation gaining traction, major companies will continue to invest in content moderators. Lawmakers, governments and society are expected to prioritize the use of moderators without compromising users’ privacy.

Drivers and Restraints-

Presence of Inappropriate Content Drives Solution Demand

With the rampant presence of inappropriate content across the digital footprint, end-users are poised to boost their investments in content moderation solutions and services. With a surge in third-party and UGC content across e-commerce, social media, photo sharing and online advertising portfolios, major companies are likely to invest in content moderation solution market share. Several companies are employing a team of moderators to streamline workflow. For instance, image and video moderation solutions will be sought to detect suggestive content, drugs, weapons, violence, disturbing content, hate symbols and rude gestures. However, the high cost linked with the adoption of the solution may dent the industry growth.

Segments-

In terms of component, the market is segmented into solution and services. The solution segment is sub-segmented into video moderation, image moderation, text moderation, sentiment moderation, comment moderation and social media moderation services. Based on deployment, the industry is segregated into on-premises and cloud. On the basis of enterprise size, the market covers large enterprises and SMEs. With respect to industry, the market is classified into healthcare, media & entertainment, automotive, retail & e-commerce, logistics, government, BFSI, food and beverages and others.

From the geographical perspective, the market includes Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and the Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation By Component Solution

Services By Deployment Cloud

On-premises By Enterprise Size SMEs

Large Enterprises By Industry Media & Entertainment

Retail &E-commerce

Healthcare

Automotive

Government

Logistics

Food and Beverages

BFSI

Others By Geography North America

South America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/content-moderation-solution-market-104769





Report Coverage-

The research report offers insights into industry dynamics redefining the global landscape. The report delves into drivers, opportunities, restraints and trends to provide a holistic market view. The report is prepared through primary sources, including interviews with application developers, directors, and executives, along with qualitative and quantitative analyses. The report also provides secondary resources, such as press releases, annual reports, white papers and journals.

Regional Insights

North America to Remain at Helm with the Need to Maintain Brand Reputation

Industry participants expect North America to provide compelling growth opportunities with the rising need to enhance safety for brands and users. Prominently, cloud-based content moderation solution has become trendier in streamlining workflows. Implementation of rigorous content regulation policies will prompt companies to seek robust solutions and services across the U.S. and Canada.

Asia Pacific content moderation solution market growth will be pronounced owing to the presence of major companies across China and India. To illustrate, China is home to a slew of companies, such as PUBG and TikTok, encouraging end-users to invest in assessing, monitoring and filtering content. Moreover, the prevalence of fake news will also play an invaluable role in fostering regional growth.

Competitive Landscape-

Stakeholders Invest in Mergers & Acquisitions to Tap into Markets

Leading players could inject funds into mergers & acquisitions, product launches, innovations, and R&D activities to bolster their geographical footprint. Stakeholders will continue to invest in technological advancements to boost their penetration.





Pre Book:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/104769





Some of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Market:

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Google Inc. (U.S.)

Accenture PLC (Ireland)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Lionbridge AI (U.S.)

Data Visor (U.S.)





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245