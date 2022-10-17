Global Medium- and High-voltage Power Cable (Overhead/Underground/Submarine) Market Report 2022-2030: Technological Developments, Evolving Mega Trends, and the Growing Energy Diversification

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medium- and High-voltage Power Cable Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service is a comprehensive study of the medium- and high-voltage (MV/HV) power cables (including overhead and underground/submarine) market. Growth is forecast from 2022 to 2030.
The study sheds light on market dynamics such as growth drivers and restraints expected to impact market developments during the forecast period. The data presented in the research service is based on historical data and information gathered through interactions with various key stakeholders spread across the world.
The study also presents an overview of regional trends, and it analyzes potential growth opportunities for cable manufacturers and derives strategic imperatives for companies to follow as recommendations.
The study presents revenue forecast based on region (North America; Europe; Asia-Pacific (further segmented into China, ASEAN, East Asia, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), and India + Rest of South Asia); Russia + CIS; the Middle East; Latin America; and Africa) as well as transmission voltage (with voltage class above 72.5kV), distribution (with voltage class between 1kV and 72.5kV), and underground/submarine (including all voltage classes above 1kV).
Key Issues Addressed
- Is the global MV and HV power cables market revenue growing? How long will it continue to grow, and at what rate will it grow?
- What are some of the growth opportunities for transmission and distribution (T&D) power cable vendors?
- Which regions/countries will register strong revenue growth during the forecast period?
- What are the revenue growth projections for underground and/or submarine cables during the forecast period?
- Who are the main competitors in the market? Is the market moving toward the consolidation phase?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the MV and HV Power Cables Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Questions This Study Will Answer
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Distribution Channels
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Application
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: North America
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Country
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Forecast Analysis
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Europe
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Country
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Forecast Analysis
- Forecast Analysis by Country
- Forecast Analysis by Application
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: China
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Forecast Analysis by Application
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: The Middle East
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Forecast Analysis by Application
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis: India + RoSA
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Country
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Forecast Analysis
- Forecast Analysis by Application
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Asia-Pacific
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Forecast Analysis
- Forecast Analysis by Application
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Rest of the World
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Forecast Analysis - Latin America
- Forecast Analysis - Africa
- Forecast Analysis - Russia + CIS
10. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Diversification of the Location of Manufacturing Plants
- Growth Opportunity 2: Leveraging Technology and Optimizing Cost on the Factory Floor
- Growth Opportunity 3: Net-zero Energy Transition Commitments
- Growth Opportunity 4: Roadmap for Recyclability and Sustainability
