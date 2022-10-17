Global B2C Ecommerce Market Report 2022-2026: Increased Digital Dependency and the Convenience of Online Platforms for Buying

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals (Shopping, Travel, Food Service, Media & Entertainment, Technology), Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics - Q2 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global B2C market is expected to grow by 13.10% on an annual basis to reach US$6,398.1 billion in 2022.

The medium to the long-term growth story of the global B2C Ecommerce industry promises to be attractive. The B2C Ecommerce is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 11.21% during 2022-2026. Globally, B2C Ecommerce Gross Merchandise Value will increase from US$5,657.2 billion in 2021 to US$9,785.3 billion by 2026.



An increase in disposable income, per capita income worldwide, and internet penetration contribute to the growth of this industry and is now more accessible because of technological development and the widespread use of smartphones. The growing use of social networks further fuels the desire to purchase various goods and services online. The global market is anticipated to grow rapidly over the forecast period, mostly due to increased digital dependency and the convenience of online platforms for buying.

With various stores stepping up their online services before the global pandemic outbreak in 2021, B2C e-commerce in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is swiftly catching up to global superpowers like the United States and China. One of the major contributors to the MENA region's e-commerce market is the United Arab Emirates (UAE) e-commerce sector.

The rising internet penetration rates largely drive the expansion of the e-commerce industry in the UAE. This, coupled with growing incomes, high possessions of smartphone devices, increasing presence of global players, and enhanced supply chain solutions, has supported the market growth over the last two years. While the country has been a cash-dominant society in the past, the global pandemic outbreak has forced consumers to quickly adopt digital payment methods

In Latin America, the e-commerce industry remains on an upward trend amid the pandemic frenzy, which resulted in an increasing number of shoppers flocking to online sales channels to complete their purchases, including daily essentials. Consumers, who became first-time online buyers during the global pandemic, are expected to continue their online shopping habits despite the reopening of offline stores.

Brazil is leading the regional e-commerce growth in Latin America. While the global pandemic outbreak has accelerated the adoption of e-commerce marketplaces, the increased smartphone and internet penetration rate also supports the industry growth in Brazil.

Across Europe, Germany is one of the fastest-growing economies and has a dynamic startup-up ecosystem. Moreover, along with the United Kingdom and France, Germany is among the top European performers in the e-commerce industry. These countries together generate 60% of the total e-commerce revenue in Europe.

Over the last two years, the e-commerce industry has recorded strong growth across European product categories. While fashion continues to dominate the online shopping trend with more consumers buying clothing and accessories, the lockdown also resulted in the growth of food and medicine delivery services in the country, together with an increasing number of consumers ordering food and medicines from online platforms.

Similarly, the e-commerce industry in the Asia Pacific region was experiencing a year-on-year growth even before the global pandemic, and the Covid-19 outbreak accelerated the consumer shift to online channels in the country. For instance, the Chinese B2C e-commerce market has a very competitive landscape with a complex web of partners and competitors. In China, the share of independent websites, including brand-own websites and e-commerce marketplaces, doubled in 2021.

While the competition is growing in the segment, most of the market share is held by players such as Alibaba Group, Pinduoduo, Xiaohongshu, and JD.com. One of the trends which gained widespread adoption in the Asia Pacific region was the preference to shop online in the wake of the pandemic outbreak, which affected the livelihood of many people.

Scope



B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Gross Merchandise Volume Trend Analysis

B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players

Retail Shopping Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (40+ Players)

Travel Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (40+ Players)

Food Service Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (40+ Players)

B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by B2C Ecommerce Segments (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

Retail Shopping ( breakdown by clothing, footwear & accessories, health, beauty and personal care, food & beverage, appliances and electronics, home improvement, books, music & video, toys & hobby, auto)

Travel and Hospitality (breakdown by air travel, train & bus, taxi service, hotels & resorts)

Online Food Service (breakdown by aggregators, direct to consumer)

Media and Entertainment (breakdown by streaming services, movies & events, theme parks & gaming)

Healthcare and Wellness

Technology Products and Services

Other segments

B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Shopping Sales Channel

Platform to Consumer

Direct to Consumer

Consumer to Consumer

B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

Aggregator App - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Direct to Consumer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Online Food Service Sales Channel

Aggregator App

Direct to Consumer

B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Engagement Model (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

Website Based

Live Streaming

B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Location (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

Cross Border

Domestic

B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Device (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

Mobile

Desktop

B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Operating System

iOS/macOS

Android

Other Operating Systems

B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by City

Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 3

B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital & Mobile Wallet

Cash

Other Digital Payment

