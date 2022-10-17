Through 2028, global Specialty Chemicals Market size to showcase modest growth rate of 5% CAGR

Pune, India, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketStudyReport recently added latest report, global specialty chemicals market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5% through 2028, and eventually, accrue a sustainable valuation by the end of the forecast timeframe of 2022-2028. Additionally, using a thorough segmental analysis, the research study offers detailed insights into the breadth and depth of this field. Besides, a full analysis of the market competition is included in the document, identifying significant firms, up-and-coming rivals, and recent newcomers.

Surging demand for high-performance and function-specific chemicals across several end-use verticals such as personal care & cosmetics, oil & gas, and pulp & paper among others is a primary factor accelerating global specialty chemicals market growth.

For those unaware, specialty chemicals, or performance chemicals as they are colloquially known, are a batch of specifically produced chemicals for certain applications, unlike other commodity chemicals. These chemicals are also manufactured in smaller quantities and thereby tend to be more expensive.

In addition, constant innovations, and R&D activities to cater growing consumer demands are likely to expand the product portfolio of specialty chemical manufacturers in the forthcoming years.

Despite the positive outlook, variable raw material prices and a strict regulatory landscape are expected to hinder the growth trajectory of the market during 2022-2028.

Segmental outlook: -

To enable stakeholders to gain a clearer perspective of overall consumer behavior, worldwide specialty chemicals market is neatly segmented on the basis of type, and function.

Considering type, the construction chemicals segment is slated to grow substantially during the analysis timeframe, ascribed to rapidly expanding construction industry across the globe that has necessitated the availability of best-in-class joint fillers, waterproofing compounds, fixing adhesives, and repair & renovation compounds.

Regional rundown: -

North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are the key regional contributors to total market revenue during the analysis timeline. Seasoned experts are of the opinion that Asia Pacific industry is slated to progress at a promising pace through 2028, owing to significant industrialization in countries such as India, China, Malaysia, Thailand, and Singapore.

Meanwhile, Middle East & Africa market is also likely to gain prominence over the assessment period, ascribed to the prevalence of several oil & gas sectors in the region.

Competitive scope: -

DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Company, Huntsman International LLC, Bayer AG, Ashland LLC, Albemarle Corporation, BASF SE, Clariant AG, 3M Company, Solvay S.A., and Vink Chemicals GmbH & Co. KG are the key players that are currently as well as expected to influence global specialty chemicals industry dynamics over 2022-2028.

Global Specialty Chemicals Market, By Type (Value, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Adhesives & Sealants

Textile Chemicals

Electronic Chemicals

Agrochemicals

Construction Chemicals

Cleaning Chemicals

Polymer & Plastic Additives

Others (Paper Chemicals, etc.)

Global Specialty Chemicals Market, By Function (Value, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Special Enzymes

Antioxidants

Specialty Coatings

Catalysts

Biocides

Surfactant

Specialty Pigments

Others (Demulsifies etc.)

Global Specialty Chemicals Market, By Region (Value, USD Million, 2019-2028)

North America

Canada

United States

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

Benelux

Nordic

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Western Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

ASEAN

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Turkey

GCC

Global Specialty Chemicals Market, Company Profiles (Value, USD Million, 2019-2028)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Sumitomo Chemical Company

Huntsman International LLC

Bayer AG

Ashland LLC

Albemarle Corporation

BASF SE

Clariant AG

3M Company

Solvay S.A.

Vink Chemicals GmbH & Co. KG

Table of Contents

1. Market Introduction

1.1. Scope of Study

1.2. Problem Statement

1.3. Market Segmentation

2. Assumptions and Acronyms

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global Market in 2022

3.2. Analyst Insights & Recommendations

3.3. Growth Opportunities and Key Strategies

3.4. Supply-side and Demand-side Trends

4. Research Methodology

5. Analysis of COVID-19 Impact and Road Ahead

6. Market Indicators and Background

6.1. Macro-Economic Factors

6.2. Forecasting Factors

Robust assessment of various factors including industrial performance, industry players' expenditures, economic conditions, among others

6.3. Supply Chain & Value Chain Analysis

6.3.1. Specialty Chemicals Manufacturers

6.3.2. Chemicals Manufacturers and Suppliers

6.4. Industry SWOT Analysis

6.5. PESTLE Analysis

6.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

7. Government Laws and Industry Regulations

8. Global and Regional Market Dynamics

8.1. Drivers

8.2. Restraints

8.3. Trends

8.4. Opportunities

9. Global Specialty Chemicals Market: Trade Analysis

9.1. EXIM Analysis by Type

9.2. EXIM Analysis by Region

10. Global Specialty Chemicals Market: Key Investment Analysis

10.1. By Specialty Chemicals Market Manufacturers

10.2. By Region

10.3. M&A Activities

Robust assessment of major investments made by various industry players along with key application areas, technological assessment, and key end-use sector

11. Parent Market Overview: Global Chemicals Market

12. Segmental Analysis

12.1. Global Specialty Chemicals Market by Type

12.1.1. Segment Overview

12.2. Global Specialty Chemicals Market by Function

12.3. Global Specialty Chemicals Market by Region

12.3.1. North America

12.3.2. Latin America

12.3.3. Western Europe

12.3.4. Eastern Europe

12.3.5. Asia Pacific

12.3.6. Middle East & Africa

13. Regional Analysis

