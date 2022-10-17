Enphase Energy and CREATON Expand IQ Battery Deployments in Germany

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that CREATON GmbH, one of the leading residential roof manufacturers in Europe, is now exclusively offering Enphase© IQ™ Batteries, following the product launch in Germany last year.



CREATON, with offices and manufacturing plants located across Germany, offers an extensive range of products for pitched roof solutions, including both clay and concrete roof tiles, and system accessories. CREATON began its collaboration with Enphase in 2020 through offering in-roof solar systems powered exclusively by Enphase IQ7™ and IQ7+™ Microinverters to homeowners across Germany. CREATON is now able to integrate battery installations into solar roofing projects to provide customers an end-to-end roofing and home energy management experience using industry-leading products and services.

“We’re pleased to work with Enphase to bring our customers a complete experience using IQ Microinverters and IQ Batteries to enable more energy independence with reliable and clean solar power,” said Matthias Meir, head of the PV division at CREATON GmbH. “We bundle our roof projects with residential solar systems to make opting for clean energy an easy and more convenient choice for German households. We aim to create the best possible customer experience and Enphase helps us deliver that with every installation.”

Enphase delivers a safer solar-plus-battery solution that does not expose installers or homeowners to high-voltage direct current (DC). Enphase IQ Batteries feature Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, which provides a long cycle life and safer operation through excellent thermal stability. Enphase IQ Batteries accommodate over-the-air software upgrades for enhanced longevity and come with a 10-year limited warranty. Customers can monitor performance on solar production and other essential data through the Enphase® App.

“CREATON continues to prove its industry leadership with an innovative business model offering both roofing and construction as well as home solar and battery installation, using top products and services,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase. “Solar and battery technology is rapidly expanding across Germany and we’re seeing homeowners look to electrify their lives as gas prices continue to rise. This convenient end-to-end solution provides homeowners with an excellent experience and more control of their future energy needs.”

Germany is emerging as one of the global leaders for home electrification and home energy management. Enphase is ramping its efforts to supply this key solar market with the right hardware and software solutions. The company recently acquired Munich-based GreenCom Networks, a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) software solutions for customers to connect and manage a wide range of distributed energy devices within the home.

