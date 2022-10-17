New York, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global self-testing kits market trends and forecasts" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06346896/?utm_source=GNW





This report will highlight the current and future market potential of self-testing kits and provide a detailed analysis of the competitive environment.Regulatory scenarios, drivers, restraints and opportunities will be covered in the report.



The report also includes market projections for 2027 and estimates market share for key market players.



In this report, the market has been segmented based on test type, distribution channel and geographic region.Test types include blood glucose testing, pregnancy and fertility testing, COVID-19 testing, HIV rapid diagnostic tests, and others.



Distribution channels include retail and e-commerce.



The regions covered are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW). Individual countries covered include the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Japan, China and India.



Report Includes:

- 15 data tables and 32 additional tables

- A comprehensive overview and up-to-date analysis of the global markets for self-testing kits

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue for 2019-2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Highlights of the upcoming market potential for medical self-testing kits, industry growth drivers, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for self-testing kits in USD million values, and corresponding market share analysis based on test kit type, distribution channel, and region

- Regional market outlook and country-specific data and analysis for medical self-testing kits with products sub-segmented into blood glucose testing, pregnancy & fertility testing, cholesterol testing, urine analysis, COVID-19 testing, HIV rapid diagnostic tests, etc.

- Latest information on the key market drivers and opportunities, industry shifts and regulations, and other demographic factors that will influence this market demand in the coming years (2022-2027)

- Coverage of the technological, economic, and business considerations of the prevailing self-testing kits market, and its vendor landscape

- Insight into the major technology updates, government regulations, breakthrough innovations, collaborations and developments, and costs and benefits of self-testing kits in the medical devices industry

- Porter’s five forces analysis for the self-testing kits market considering the dominant micro-and macro-environmental factors

- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of their competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

- Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Abbott; Becton, Dickinson, and Co. (BD); F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Quidel Corp.



Summary:

Self-testing kits are used to diagnose diseases early or to self-monitor various diseases.Expedient selftesting kits help patients to achieve health outcomes such as blood glucose control; to minimize the risk of spreading infection; and to manage various diseases.



Advanced self-testing kits offer accurate and quick results, which guide patients to proceed with appropriate treatments.Self-testing kits are authorized for nonprescription home use with self-collected samples from individuals of different ages with different disease symptoms.



Major manufacturers of self-testing kits include Abbott, ACON Laboratories Inc., Roche Holding AG, Assure Tech (Hangzhou) Co. Ltd. and AdvaCare Pharma LLP.



The global market for self-testing kits was valued at $REDACTED in 2021.The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% to reach over $REDACTED by the end of 2027.



Market growth is attributed to the sudden outbreak of COVID-19, increasing incidence of diabetes and infectious diseases, and the launch of novel self-testing kits. The global market for self-testing kits is segmented by test type, distribution channel, and region.

