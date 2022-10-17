2022 Infusion Pumps and Devices Technology and Global Markets Report with Profiles of Leading Players - Intera Oncology, ICU Medical Inc, Cardinal Health and ZYNO Solution LLC

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infusion Pumps and Devices: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report aims to provide a comprehensive picture of the global market for infusion pumps, with both quantitative and qualitative data, to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the market landscape, analyze their position in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding infusion pumps.
Infusion pumps offer significant advantages over manual administration of infusion therapy, such as administration of accurate and continuous infusion therapy, the ability to deliver fluids at precisely programmed rates or automated intervals, etc.
Moreover, the rapid development of pharmaceuticals and prescribed combinations has made infusion therapy more challenging than ever before. Thus, the use of infusion pumps to reduce infusion errors is growing worldwide. Since the last decade, many high-quality infusion pumps with intelligent technologies and services have entered the market to make infusion therapy simpler, smarter and safer.
Automation and smart technology can drive improved patient safety, ensure timely, effective clinical intervention and help address the shortage of healthcare workers, a reality that is accelerating interest in solutions like these. With increasing pressure to control healthcare spending per capita, there is an increasing focus on using technology to increase productivity and reduce ancillary costs worldwide.
Healthcare payers and providers continue to seek ways to optimize therapies and devices, resulting in improved outcomes, reduced costs, and ultimately, earlier discharge from hospitals, including recovery and treatment in non-acute settings. Thus, there is increasing demand for safety-driven, patient-focused and clinician-friendly infusion pumps.
Recently, the infusion pump market has been troubled with security concerns and product recalls. The ability to effectively compete in this market segment is determined by the company's ability to build its brand strength using the development of technological advancements aimed at increasing the quality, reliability, safety, and security of its infusion pumps while at the same time focusing on manufacturing efficiency and cost-effectiveness, which are operationally challenging with evolving product lines.
The global infusion pump market is expected to grow significantly, driven by macro trends relating to growing and aging populations, increasing chronic and lifestyle-related diseases, and accelerating demand for technologically advanced products. The infusion pump market has also been benefiting from rising healthcare demands in emerging markets.
This report also examines therapeutic applications for infusion pumps (diabetes management, oncology, pain management/analgesia, nutrition, and other applications) and end users of infusion pumps (hospitals, home care and alternate site care settings).
For a more in-depth understanding of the market, the report provides profiles of the competitive landscape, key competitors and their respective market ranks. The report also discusses technological trends and new product developments.
Report Includes
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2021, estimates for 2022, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Coverage of medical, scientific, technological, social, and economic issues associated with this market and evaluation of the current market and variable factors of each category of diagnostic or therapeutic product
- Discussion of changes to the regulatory environment and delivery infrastructure due to healthcare reform in the U.S. and other countries, and the rapid changes in product offerings following a series of high-profile product recalls
- Examination of the transition to "smart pump" technology and the complex systems that complement and compete with infusion pumps as modes of treatment
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis
- Company profiles of major players, including Intera Oncology, ICU Medical Inc, Cardinal Health and ZYNO Solution LLC
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Definition of Infusion Therapy
- Types of Infusion
- Continuous Infusion
- Intermittent Infusion
- Patient-Controlled Infusion
- Methods of Infusion Therapy
- Syringe Infusion
- Drip Infusion
- Pump Infusion
- Common Techniques Used in Infusion Pumps
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Infusion Pumps
- Smart Infusion Pumps
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Growing and Aging Population
- The Growing Number of Chronically Ill and Multimorbid Patients
- Rising Demand for Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Especially in Home Care Settings
- Technological Advancements
- Increasing Number of Global Surgeries
- Rising Demand in Emerging Markets
- Rising Expectations for Increasing Quality of Care
- Market Restraints
- Stringent Regulatory Landscape
- Security Concerns and Product Recalls
- Pricing Pressure
- Increasing Adoption of Refurbished and Rental Infusion Pumps
- Key Trends in the Infusion Pump Industry
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Type
- Overview
- General-Purpose Infusion Pumps
- Large-Volume Infusion Pumps
- Syringe Infusion Pumps
- Electronic Ambulatory Infusion Pumps
- Elastomeric Infusion Pumps
- Specialty Infusion Pumps
- Insulin Infusion Pumps
- Patient-Controlled Analgesia (Pca) Infusion Pumps
- Enteral Infusion Pumps
- Implantable Infusion Pumps
- Global Market for Infusion Pumps by Product Type
- General Purpose Infusion Pumps
- Specialty Infusion Pumps
- Global Market for General-Purpose Infusion Pumps by Product Type
- Global Market for Specialty Infusion Pumps by Product Type
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region
- Overview
- Global Market for Infusion Pumps by Region
- Global Market for General-Purpose Infusion Pumps by Region
- Global Market for Large-Volume Infusion Pumps by Region
- Global Market for Syringe Infusion Pumps by Region
- Global Market for Electronic Ambulatory Infusion Pumps by Region
- Global Market for Elastomeric Infusion Pumps by Region
- Global Market for Specialty Infusion Pumps by Region
- Global Market for Insulin Infusion Pumps by Region
- Global Market for Pca Infusion Pumps by Region
- Global Market for Enteral Infusion Pumps by Region
- Global Market for Implantable Infusion Pumps by Region
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Therapeutic Application
- Overview
- Diabetes Management
- Chemotherapy/Oncology
- Pain Management/Analgesia
- Nutrition
- Other Applications
- Global Market for Infusion Pumps by Clinical Application
- Global Market for General-Purpose Infusion Pumps by Clinical Application
- Global Market for Specialty Infusion Pumps by Clinical Application
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End-user
- Overview
- Global Market for Infusion Pumps by End-user
- Hospitals
- Home Care
- Alternate Site Care Settings
- Global Market for General-Purpose Infusion Pumps by End-user
- Global Market for Large-Volume Infusion Pumps by End-user
- Global Market for Syringe Infusion Pumps by End-user
- Global Market for Electronic Ambulatory Infusion Pumps by End-user
- Global Market for Elastomeric Infusion Pumps by End-user
- Global Market for Specialty Infusion Pumps by End-user
- Global Market for Pca Infusion Pumps by End-user
- Global Market for Enteral Infusion Pumps by End-user
Chapter 9 Regulatory Structure
- Medical Device Regulations in Selected Countries
- United States
- Fda Approvals by Product Type
- Canada
- European Union
- Japan
- China
Chapter 10 Impact of Covid-19
- Overview
- Impact of Covid-19 on the Market for Infusion Pumps
Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape
- Overview
- Global Company Ranking
- Insulin Infusion Pumps
- Large-Volume Infusion Pumps
- Syringe Infusion Pumps
- Pca Infusion Pumps
- Enteral Infusion Pumps
- Elastomeric Infusion Pumps
- Electronic Ambulatory Infusion Pumps
- Implantable Infusion Pumps
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
- Abbott Laboratories
- Amsino International Inc.
- Avanos Medical Inc.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Baxter International Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Co.
- Cardinal Health
- Eitan Medical Ltd.
- Flowonix Medical Inc.
- Fresenius Kabi AG
- Icu Medical Inc.
- Insulet Corp.
- Intera Oncology
- Iradimed Corp.
- Koru Medical Systems
- Medtronic plc
- Micrel Medical Devices Sa
- Moog, Inc.
- Nestle Health Science
- Roche Diagnostics
- Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.
- Terumo Corp.
- Zyno Solutions LLC
