Global bio-decontamination market trends and forecasts

The report also covers market projections to 2027 and market rankings for leading companies.



It also covers the competitive environment and regulatory scenario. The report details the market share of bio decontamination, based on product, agent, type and end user.



The market by product is segmented into equipment, consumables and services.The market by agent is segmented into hydrogen peroxide, chlorine dioxide, peracetic acid and nitrogen dioxide.



The market by type is segmented into room and chamber bio decontamination based on type.The market by end user is segmented into Pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers, life sciences and biotechnology research organizations, and hospitals and healthcare facilities.



The end users such as food industry is not part of the study.



The report includes the company profiles of the key players with information about their business segments, financials, product portfolios and recent developments. The report also analyzes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on this market.



By region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (Row). The North American region includes the U.S., Canada and Mexico. In this report, Europe includes Germany, the U.K., Italy and the Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia-Pacific is said to include China, India, Japan and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2019 as the historic year, 2021 as the base year, and forecasts for 2027.



Report Includes:

- 21 data tables and 25 additional tables

- An in-depth overview of the global market for bio decontamination equipment, consumables, and services

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue for 2019-2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Highlights of the current and future market potential for bio decontamination equipment, consumables, and services, along with a detailed analysis of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the prevailing market

- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for bio decontamination market in USD million values, and the corresponding market share analysis based on product type, agent, type of decontamination, end-user vertical, and region

- Identification of the key market drivers and constraints that will shape the market for biological decontamination products as the basis for projecting demand over the next five years (2022-2027)

- Country specific data and analysis for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Italy, Japan, China, and India etc.

- Holistic review of the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the global bio decontamination market

- Emphasis on the major growth strategies adopted by leading players of global bio decontamination market, their product launches, key mergers and acquisitions, and competitive benchmarking

- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

- Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Ecolab, Fedegari Autoclavi S.p.A., Steris, Tomi Environmental Solutions and JCE Biotechnology



Summary:

The global market for bio decontamination is estimated at $REDACTED in 2022.The market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% to reach $REDACTED by the end of 2027.



This report segments the global market by product, agent, type, end user and region.



Reasons for Doing this Study:

Bio decontamination is used across various industries to remove microbial contamination, using agents such as hydrogen peroxide, chlorine dioxide, peracetic acid and nitrogen dioxide. The selection of the bio decontamination method depends on factors such as level of effectiveness, compatibility, length of bio decontamination cycle and usability status.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and rising awareness of the need for infection control , the adoption of bio decontamination has significantly increased across industries.The study conducted in the past has demonstrated the effectiveness of hydrogen peroxide bio decontamination in the fight against multiple viruses, including coronavirus.



During the pandemic, this technology is increasingly utilized to combat the coronavirus. The study will provide insights into upcoming trends in the bio decontamination market.



This report will provide a detailed analysis of key factors governing the growth of the bio decontamination industry, providing strategic insights and recommendations for those companies looking to expand their markets.

