North America Mobile Sales Force Automation (SFA) Market Analysis Report 2022-2027 Featuring Freshworks, Pipedrive, Salesforce, and SugarCRM - Expanding Sales Within the Current SFA Embedded Base

This study defines mobile SFA applications as software solutions that optimize the selling experience by extending SFA capabilities to a sales employee's mobile device.
These capabilities can range from basic account/opportunity/contact management to also encompass more complex assistance such as predictive lead scoring, forecasting, next-best-action recommendations, advanced analytics, etc. The typical mobile device form factor is the smartphone or tablet.
This study examines strategic imperatives, adoption dynamics, and potential growth opportunities. Responses to the analyst's most recent IT Decision Maker Survey - a quantitative survey that included questions regarding North American businesses' mobile SFA preferences and plans - are also included where relevant.
The job of a sales representative continues to become more challenging and complex, with the rep under pressure to work faster, harder, and smarter. Mobile Sales Force Automation (SFA) solutions are designed to provide sales personnel with the real-time information and guidance they need to sell successfully, including managing leads, forecasting accurately, increasing win rates, and maximizing sales revenues. These mobilized SFA offerings are receiving strong attention in the North American market.
Revenue forecasts are provided for three solution segments: 1) Very Small Business, 2) Small and Mid-size Business, and 3) Enterprise. Product awareness, interest, and plans to deploy are on a growth trajectory in all three of these segments. The total market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 15% from 2021 to 2027.
Both the SFA user and SFA provider will want to monitor products, vendors, technology roadmaps, market trends, partnership opportunities, and evolving customer needs. They will also want to track and address challenges, including: 1) Customer worries regarding budget and pricing, 2) Delays in incorporating AI-based guidance and analytics, 3) Difficulties creating an effective partner ecosystem, and 4) The limited number of available industry-specific SFA options.
Companies interviewed for this study include Freshworks, Pipedrive, Salesforce, and SugarCRM. A one-page profile is available for each of these providers.
Key Issues Addressed
- Who are the current key providers (vendors and channels) in this industry?
- What is the current distribution channel mix?
- What is the revenue forecast for the mobile sales force automation market as a whole and for each of its three product segments?
- What are three top strategic imperatives impacting today's mobile SFA industry?
- What are three potential growth opportunities in this industry?
- What are the most popular SFA features/capabilities, according to current SFA users?
- What are the major purchase drivers and restraints in today's mobile sales force automation industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Mobile Sales Force Automation Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Key Growth Metrics
- Distribution Channels for Mobile Sales Force Automation
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue and User Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Key Provider Profile: Freshworks
- Key Provider Profile: Pipedrive
- Key Provider Profile: Salesforce
- Key Provider Profile: SugarCRM
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Very Small Business Solutions
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and User Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Small and Mid-Size Solutions
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and User Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Enterprise Solutions
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and User Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Recruiting Wireless Carriers as Reseller Partners
- Growth Opportunity 2: Expanding Sales Within the Current SFA Embedded Base
- Growth Opportunity 3: Creating Industry-Specific SFA Offerings
7. Next Steps
Companies Mentioned
- Freshworks
- Pipedrive
- Salesforce
- SugarCRM
