Global Microarray Market Trends and Forecasts

The report examines recent developments and product portfolios of major players. The patent analysis focuses on technological trends in recent years in regions such as the U.S., Europe and Japan. The report presents a market analysis and estimates the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for medical device technologies.



The scope of the report is limited to only those microarray markets that generate the most global revenue. Genomics and proteomics and the NGS market are already covered in other BCC Research reports, so these have been excluded.



This report segments the global market by these geographic regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World region. For market estimates, data is provided for the base year 2021, and forecast through 2027.



Summary:

The global market for microarrays had a value at $REDACTED billion in 2021. This market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% over the forecast period to reach $REDACTED billion by the end of 2027.



Microarray technology has a broad range of applications in the field of medicine.Scientists worldwide are currently involved in many forms of research that is aimed at the development of more general applications of microarray technology.



The microarray is presently used in three broad areas: biotechnological and other research; medical diagnosis and treatment; crime and security.



A rise in ongoing R&D, increase in government spending, growing healthcare expenditures, the need for early cancer detection and diagnosis and large-scale DNA/gene chip initiatives are expected to drive the market for microarrays.In addition, the adoption of personalized medicines, a wider range of application areas and technological advances are expected to drive the demand for microarrays.



However, the complexity of data obtained through DNA microarray analysis and the lack of skilled professionals are some of the major factors restraining the growth of the global microarray market.



The demand for COVID-19 vaccines has been increasing due to the rise in the number of COVID cases across the globe. This has led to increased demand for microarray technology, because it can be used to create molecular tests to detect the coronavirus and to map the antibody for COVID-19.

