European Passenger Car Active Safety and Passive Safety Market Report 2022: Regulatory Mandates and Competitive Intensity are Expected to Push OEMs to Offer Standardized Safety Features

Active and passive safety systems are crucial in terms of getting a vehicle approved to be sold in a particular market.
Active safety systems in this report include antilock braking system (ABS), electrical brakeforce distribution (EBD) and electronic stability control (ESC). Airbags and seat belts are included in the passive safety systems in this report.
ABS and EBD are known by their standard terminologies across the industry, while ESC systems have proprietary names from the OEMs providing the feature on their vehicles.
The revenue for these systems is usually from the OEMs to the tier suppliers who integrate the hardware, and the software is integrated by the OEMs themselves.
Key Features
- Unit shipments of ABS, EBD, ESC, seat belts, and airbags in Europe
- Expected revenue from active and passive safety systems in Europe
- Drivers and restraints for active and passive safety systems
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Active and Passive Safety Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Active Safety
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Product
- Unit Shipment Forecast by OEM
- Forecast Analysis
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Passive Safety
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Product
- Unit Shipment Forecast by OEM
- Forecast Analysis
5. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: ESC across All Variants and Markets
- Growth Opportunity 2: More Airbags in Mass-market Vehicles
- Growth Opportunity 3: Maximum Value in Safety Features
6. Next Steps
