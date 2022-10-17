New York, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Aircraft Windows and Windshields Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06346922/?utm_source=GNW

3% during the forecast period.



The market segments are linefit, retrofit, and aftermarket.



Aftermarket accounts for the highest market share, driven by the aircraft fleet in service.



Demand for retrofit and linefit comes from historical and upcoming aircraft delivery.



PPG Aerospace is the market leader, followed by GKN Aerospace and Saint-Gobain Aerospace, as these are the only 3 companies supplying windows and windshields to commercial aircraft.



The pandemic has drastically reduced passenger traffic, which halted the production plan of Mitsubishi Aerospace’s SpaceJet, and De Havilland Canada ceased the production of Dash 8.No new clean sheet aircraft is expected during the forecast period, apart from China’s C919.



The demand for new aircraft, which led to peak production levels in 2018 (pre-COVID-19), came from emerging economies, particularly China.



Although it could take until 2024 to return to pre-pandemic levels, China and other Asian countries will remain the largest consumers of new aircraft.



The United States and Europe are restructuring their aircraft fleets by replacing older aircraft with more efficient ones to help airlines control operational expenditure and maintenance costs.



The Russo-Ukrainian war limits the commercial aircraft window and windshield suppliers from continuing business with Russia due to stringent sanctions posed by the western world.

