6% CAGR expected for global Contractual Cleaning Services Market size through 2028

Pune, India, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketStudyReport recently added latest report, global contractual cleaning services market is anticipated to exhibit a moderate CAGR of 6% during 2022-2028.

The report also looks at the market ramifications of the COVID-19 issue. Moreover, the regional terrain and the competitive landscape are discussed in detail to ascertain the companies and regions marking the most profits for the business landscape during the review period.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/5587030





Increasing concern about workplace sustainability, employee well-being, and awareness of workplace hygiene are a few of the major reasons propelling the growth of global contractual cleaning services market.

For those unversed, contractual cleaning services often refer to outsourced cleaning solutions that are provided under a written agreement and encompass a range of services based on the needs of the clients. An organization can enhance productivity by providing a clean, hygienic work environment for its employees under such services.

Surging demand for these services is being driven by the expansion of small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs), as well as an increase in the number of commercial structures such as malls, hotels, restaurants, and hospitals.

Additional factors contributing to the market's quick growth include the demand for dust-cleaning services from movie theatres, event venues, and stadiums. These services are economical for corporations to use, allowing them to cut back on operating and maintenance expenses.

However, one of the biggest issues that is likely to impact the progress of worldwide contractual cleaning services industry is the high cost of the contracts.

Request Discount of this report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/check-for-discount/5587030/

Market Segmentation Overview

The market is analyzed on the basis of service type, and end-use scope. Based on service type, the market is segregated into interior cleaning services, exterior cleaning services, fabric cleaning, swimming pool & maintenance, and restoration & remediation services.

In terms of end-use scope, the market is bifurcated into commercial, residential, and industrial. The commercial segment is dominating the market and is expected to amass sustainable returns over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis Summary

The business sphere is spread across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America market is predicted to stand tall in terms of revenue over the analysis period, owing to the presence of a majority of cleaning service providers in the region.

Competitive Dashboard analysis

Global contractual cleaning services industry comprises key players that contribute substantially to the market such as Sodexo, Compass Group plc, ISS A/S, ABM Industries Inc., Jani-King International Inc., Anago Cleaning Systems, ChemDry, Aramark Corporation, Mitie Group plc, Pritchard Industries Inc., The Clean Space, Vanguard Cleaning Systems, CleanNet USA Inc., Harvard Maintenance Inc., Duraclean International Inc., Jan-Pro Systems International, Terminix International Company Limited, and Steamatic Inc.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-contractual-cleaning-services-market-analysis-and-forecast-till-2028

Global Contractual Cleaning Services Market by Service Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Interior Cleaning Services

Lobby Cleaning Services

Floor & Corridor Cleaning Services

Other Interior Cleaning Services

Exterior Cleaning Services

Street Cleaning Services

Parking Lot Cleaning Services

Window Cleaning Services

Other Exterior Cleaning Services

Fabric Cleaning

Upholstery

Carpets

Swimming Pool & Maintenance

Restoration & Remediation Services





Global Contractual Cleaning Services Market by End-User Scope (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Commercial

Hotels & Restaurants

Educational Institutions

Healthcare & Medical

Retail Outlets

Corporate Offices

Others

Residential

Apartments

Individual Houses

Industrial





Global Contractual Cleaning Services Market by Regional Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

North America

U.S

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

APAC

Australia

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Japan

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe

UK

Italy

Germany

France

Russia

Benelux

Nordic

Poland

Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Global Contractual Cleaning Services Market, Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Sodexo

Compass Group plc

ISS A/S

ABM Industries Inc.

Jani-King International Inc.

Anago Cleaning Systems

ChemDry

Aramark Corporation

Mitie Group plc

Pritchard Industries Inc.

The Clean Space

Vanguard Cleaning Systems

CleanNet USA Inc.

Harvard Maintenance Inc.

Duraclean International Inc.

Jan-Pro Systems International

Terminix International Company Limited

Steamatic Inc.

Table of Contents:

1. Market Introduction

1.1. Scope of Study

1.2. Problem Statement

1.3. Market Segmentation

2. Assumptions and Acronyms

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global Market in 2022

3.2. Analyst Insights & Recommendations

3.3. Growth Opportunities and Key Strategies

3.4. Supply-side and Demand-side Trends

4. Research Methodology

5. Analysis of COVID-19 Impact and Road Ahead

6. Market Indicators and Background

6.1. Macro-Economic Factors

6.2. Forecasting Factors

Robust assessment of various factors including industrial performance, industry players' expenditures, economic conditions, among others

6.3. Supply Chain & Value Chain Analysis

6.3.1. Distributors

6.3.2. Key End Users

6.4. Industry SWOT Analysis

6.5. PESTLE Analysis

6.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

7. Government Laws & Regulations

8. Global and Regional Market Dynamics

8.1. Drivers

8.2. Restraints

8.3. Trends

8.4. Opportunities

9. Global Contractual Cleaning Service Market: Pricing Analysis

9.1. By Service Type

9.1.1. Exterior Cleaning Services

9.1.1.1. Parking Lot Cleaning Services

9.1.1.2. Street Cleaning Services

9.1.1.3. Window Cleaning Services

9.1.1.4. Other Exterior Cleaning Services

9.1.2. Interior Cleaning Services

9.1.2.1. Floor & Corridor Cleaning Services

9.1.2.2. Lobby Cleaning Services

9.1.2.3. Other Interior Cleaning Services

9.1.3. Fabric Cleaning

9.1.3.1. Carpets

9.1.3.2. Upholstery

9.1.4. Restoration & Remediation Services

9.1.5. Swimming Pool & Maintenance

10. Parent Market Overview: Global Professional Services Market

11. Segmental Analysis

12. Regional Analysis

13. Competitive Landscape

Related Report:

Global Industrial & Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market, 2020-2026

The Global Industrial & Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market is expected to grow by US$ 12.14 billion during 2020-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. North America is expected to hold the highest share in the global industrial & institutional cleaning chemicals market, while Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This industry report offers market estimates and forecasts of the global market, followed by a detailed analysis of the product, applications, and regions. The global market data on industrial & institutional cleaning chemicals can be segmented by product: disinfectants & sanitizers, floor care products, general purpose cleaners, laundry care products, vehicle care products, warewashing products, and other cleaning chemicals. The general-purpose cleaners segment held the largest market share of 28.4% in 2019.



About US:

Market Study Report is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.