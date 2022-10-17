Rapid progression in Drug Delivery techniques will bolster the Oral Controlled Release Drug Delivery Technology Market to reach US$ 68.4 Bn by 2032 end. Data by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global oral controlled release drug delivery technology market is expected to reach a value of US$ 68.4 Bn in 2032, with sales growing at a healthy CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2032. Valued at US$ 31.8 Bn in 2021, the target market is expected to reach an estimated US$ 34.1 Bn in 2022. The surge in chronic illnesses coupled with high preference for oral drug delivery owing to various advantages will fuel the growth of the oral controlled release drug delivery technology market over the forecast period.



The oral controlled release drug delivery system delivers a drug in a controlled and predictable way over a span of time or at an already determined position in the gastrointestinal tract. Most patients and healthcare workers prefer oral dosage forms due to their convenience and cost-effectiveness. This positively impacts the target market.

Besides, the rapid swell in the cases of chronic and infectious diseases like T.B., cancer, heart conditions, diabetes, and others also contribute to the rising demand for oral controlled release drug delivery technology. Again, an inclination for oral medication as well as increasing spending on oral medications further drives the target market.

Moreover, many manufacturers in this field are constantly seeking unique ways to develop and create novel complex drug products with customized launch trends. In this aspect, the usage of 3D printing technology for the manufacturer and designing of oral formulations is anticipated to generate multiple profitable opportunities for oral controlled release drug delivery technology manufacturers. This technique may be utilized to deliver multiple doses of drugs at small scale and to enhance drug formulations. Hence, 3D printing technique can create lucrative prospects for manufacturers to apply in their product innovation, research and development department for drug formulations.

Other factors like the emergence of super generics, implementation of new and advanced technologies, along with the increasing number of contract manufacturing facilities for oral solid dosage forms & liquid dosage forms as well as enhanced patient compliance drive the growth of the oral controlled release drug delivery technology market over the projected period.

“Rising usage of 3D printing technology in designing and manufacturing of oral formulations will facilitate the creation of lucrative growth opportunities for the oral controlled release drug delivery technology market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Complex supply chain and low R&D spendings impede the target market growth.

The oral controlled release drug delivery technology market in the U.S. will grow at a 7.0% CAGR.

Japan’s oral controlled release drug delivery technology market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.7% during the assessment period.

The growing cases of heart conditions fuel the target market growth in Germany.

By dosage, solid dosage is anticipated to record a high CAGR.

The dissolution controlled release system segment will likely lead the market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

AstraZeneca Plc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffman-La-Roche Ltd., and Johnson & Johnson. among others are some of the major players in the oral controlled release drug delivery technology market profiled in the full version of the report.

Leading market players are focusing on combining existing molecular entities with new ones to research clinical indications for controlled release mechanisms and strengthen the overall market prospects. These enterprises are employing tactics like partnerships and collaborations to expand their revenue shares.

More Insights into Oral Controlled Release Drug Delivery Technology Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global oral controlled release drug delivery technology market, providing historical data from 2012 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of drug release system (dissolution controlled release system, diffusion controlled release system, osmotically controlled release system, dissolution and diffusion controlled release system, ion exchange resins controlled release system, hydro-dynamically balanced drug delivery system, others), dosage form (solid dosage form, semisolid/ liquid/ suspensions), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on segmentation, the solid dosage segment is predicted to grow at a high CAGR over the next decade. This segment will likely remain popular among end-users due to lower manufacturing costs, better physical and chemical stability, and easy-to-carry and consume aspect. In terms of drug release system, the dissolution controlled release system category will dominate the market over the forecast period due to properties like highest effectiveness and lowest side effects.

Based on region, the oral controlled release drug delivery technology market in Japan is anticipated to present substantial growth due to high preference for oral medication in the country. Advancements in pharmaceutical sector and increasing investments in R&D activities by biopharma enterprises is likely to push the regional market to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period. Other nations like Germany and the United States will also undergo notable growth during 2022-2032.

Key Market Segments Covered in the Oral Controlled Release Drug Delivery Technology Market Research

Drug Release System:

Dissolution Controlled Release System

Diffusion Controlled Release System

Osmotically Controlled Release System

Dissolution and Diffusion Controlled Release System

Ion Exchange Resins Controlled Release System

Hydro-dynamically Balanced Drug Delivery System

Others





Dosage Form:

Solid Dosage Forms

Semisolid/Liquid/Suspensions

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Inclusions and Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Innovation / Development Trends

