Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostic Market Size to Surpass US$ 2.58 billion by 2030 - Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “ Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostic market by Type (Culture and Species Identification, Radiographic Test, Microscopy, Molecular Testing, Antigen Testing, Genetic Testing, and Drug Resistance Test) and by End User (Hospitals & Clinics and Diagnostic Laboratories) - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030 " published by Growth Plus Reports, the tuberculosis diagnostics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.10% from 2021 to reach US$ 2.58 billion by 2030. The global tuberculosis diagnostics market is driven by government initiatives, increasing awareness about tuberculosis, and a high incidence rate of tuberculosis. However, the high cost of the genome and molecular testing hinders the growth of global tuberculosis (TB) diagnostics market.

The prominent players operating in the global tuberculosis diagnostics market are

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Abbott Laboratories Inc

Becton

Dickinson and Company

BioMérieux SA

Danaher Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Hain Lifescience GmbH

Hologic Inc

Oxford Immunotec

QIAGEN NV

Growth Drivers

Tuberculosis is the world's 13th leading cause of death and the world's second most infectious and dangerous disease after covid-19. Tuberculosis is preventable and treatable if diagnosis and treatment are made in the early stages. According to the World Health Organization, In October 2021, nearly 1.5 million people died because of tuberculosis (TB) among 214000 people who had HIV. Around 10 million people are diagnosed with tuberculosis (TB) worldwide, out of 1.1. million were children, 5.6 million were men, and 3.3 million were women.

Tuberculosis (TB) is a highly infectious and contagious disease caused by mycobacterium tuberculosis bacteria (MTB); tuberculosis mycobacteria usually attack the lungs and then spread to any body part, i.e., gland, bones, organs, nervous system, etc. Tuberculosis (TB) spreads through droplets in the air via sneezes and coughs from an infected person. Common symptoms of tuberculosis are coughing up blood or sputum (mucus), breathlessness, pain in the chest, high fever, fatigue or weakness, night sweats, and sudden weight loss. Many tests are available for diagnosing tuberculosis (TB), viz., radiographic examination, culture, and sensitivity test, molecular testing, microscopy test, drug resistance test, and genetic sequencing.

The global tuberculosis diagnostics market has been analyzed from five perspectives: type, technology, end-user, and region.

By Product

The global tuberculosis diagnostics market has been segmented into:

Radiographic Tests

Microscopy

Molecular Testing

Culture

Species Identification

Antigen Testing

Drug Resistance

Genetic Testing

Molecular testing is leading the global tuberculosis diagnostic market owing to its shorter turnaround time, high sensitivity, technological advancement, and high specificity. Due to early detection, genetic testing is also expected to proliferate in the coming years. Precise diagnosis and genome testing are highly recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO).

Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Market by End User

Based on end-users, the global tuberculosis (TB) diagnostics market has been segmented into:

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals and clinics critically analyze patients' primary symptoms and prescribe confirmatory tests. Due to the high patient footfall for diagnosis and treatment, hospitals and clinics are leading global tuberculosis (TB) diagnostics market.

By Region Segmentation

The global tuberculosis diagnostics market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America dominated the global tuberculosis (TB) diagnostics market, followed by the Asia Pacific. The large share of North America in the worldwide market can be attributed to the swift adoption of technologically advanced solutions, the presence of developed infrastructure, high expenditure on healthcare, and the adoption of novel technology for the diagnosis of tuberculosis (TB). The Asia Pacific is also expected to show exponential growth owing to its large population, increasing prevalence of tuberculosis and awareness about tuberculosis, developing infrastructure, and emerging diagnostics companies. Government initiatives for tuberculosis diagnosis and free treatment also contribute to the Asia Pacific tuberculosis (TB) diagnostics market.

