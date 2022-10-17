New York, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Remote Patient Monitoring Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06346921/?utm_source=GNW





More reliable connectivity, device interoperability, and smaller, more accurate devices that measure multiple biometrics have made RPM more attractive to patients and clinicians alike.



Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the uptake of clinical technologies, such as EMR and virtual care, has intensified and pushed funders to develop fee codes and policies to pay for remote monitoring services.



This rapid and unexpected growth has changed the outlook of the remote patient monitoring market.



This research service explores these changes, calculates the current size of the market, and offers predictions about remote patient monitoring over the next 5 years.



Artificial intelligence, interoperability, and transitional/home care are the three areas that represent significant growth opportunities.



Author: Erin Raine

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06346921/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________