Sexually Transmitted Diseases Diagnostics/ STDs Diagnostics Market worth $99,431.6 Million by 2027- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report " Sexually Transmitted Diseases Diagnostics Market by Disease Type (CT/NG, Gonorrhea, Syphilis, Genital Herpes, Hepatitis B, HIV/AIDS, HPV), End User (Laboratory, PoC) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027", is projected to reach $99,431.6 million by 2027 from $91,441.5 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

Scope of the STDs Diagnostics Market Report:

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 99,431.6 Million by 2027 CAGR 5.6% Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Device Type, By Type of Testing, By disease type, By End-User, By Geography Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Abbott Laboratories (US) | F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland) | bioMérieux SA (France) | Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US) | Danaher Corporation (US) | QuidelCorporation(US) | Hologic | Inc. (US) | Bio-Rad Laboratories | Inc. (US) | QIAGEN (Netherlands) | DiaSorin S.p.A (Italy) | Grifols S.A. (Spain).

The STDs diagnostics market is driven by factors such as global prevalence of HIV, CT/NG, and other STDs and the growing awareness for early disease diagnosis, shift in focus from centralized laboratories to decentralized POC testing and rising technological advancements. On the other hand, an unfavorable reimbursement scenario is expected to limit market growth to a certain extent in the coming years. Upsurge in the cases of STDs amongst global population is anticipated to drive the sexually transmitted disease testing market growth. Increasing government initiatives to launch new diagnostics kits and tests are anticipated to propel market growth. However, social stigma and reluctance toward sexually transmitted disease testing is anticipated to hinder market development. Fear of testing positive, the stigma of being judged, and privacy concerns are expected to restrict market growth.

“The CT/NG disease accounted for the largest market share in the STDs diagnostics market, type, during the forecast period”



The STDs diagnostics market is segmented into CT/NG, Gonorrhea, Syphilis, Genital herpes, Hepatitis B, HIV/AIDS, HPV and other STDs. In 2021, CT/NG accounted for a sizable market share. However, HPV infection is expected to increase significantly between 2021 and 2027. In 2019, the CDC received 616,392 reports of gonorrhea, making it the second most common reportable condition in the United States. Upsurge in the cases of STDs amongst global population is anticipated to drive the sexually transmitted disease testing market growth. Increasing government initiatives to launch new diagnostics kits and tests are anticipated to propel market growth.



“Laboratory testing segment accounted for the largest Sexually Transmitted Diseases Diagnostics Market share”



Based on type of testing, the STDs diagnostics market is segmented into Laboratory Testing and POC Testing. The Laboratory Testing segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. Laboratory testing held the largest market share in 2021, while point of care testing is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the years ahead, from 2021 to 2027.This can be attributed to the increasing need for automation and the rising incidence of various STDs.

Geographical Growth Scenario:

The global STDs Testing market is divided into five regions: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. According to the regional analysis, the Asia-Pacific region is likely to retain a significant market share in 2021 and the future. The Asia-Pacific STD testing market is being propelled by an increase in the number of STI cases, an increase in the youth population, a lack of awareness, and rising government initiatives. North America, on the other hand, will experience significant growth in the coming years due to the presence of key players, the availability of technologically advanced products, and the rising adoption of point of care testing.

Key Players:

The major players operating in this STDs diagnostics market are Abbott Laboratories (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), bioMérieux SA (France), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Quidel Corporation(US), Hologic, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), DiaSorin S.p.A (Italy), Grifols S.A. (Spain).

