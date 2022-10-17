Lands’ End Gives Back This Holiday Season

DODGEVILLE, Wis., Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands’ End , a classic American lifestyle brand, today announced its charitable giving plans for the upcoming holiday season. The brand is continuing its longstanding partnerships with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, One Warm Coat and other global charities as part of its ongoing Comfort Fund initiatives.



“The Lands’ End Comfort Fund, our charitable giving program, is rooted in our mission of creating a more comfortable world,” said Matt Trainor, senior vice president of global brand creative at Lands’ End. “We’re grateful to be working with organizations that align to that mission.”

Since 2015, Lands’ End has partnered with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) , a nonprofit organization dedicated to ending breast cancer by advancing the world’s most promising research. In that time, the brand has donated over $530,000, funding over 10,000 hours of research. To support breast cancer awareness and research efforts worldwide, Lands’ End is donating a total of $50,000 to BCRF, $25,000 to the United Kingdom’s Future Dreams and $25,000 to Germany’s Pink Ribbon charities.

New for 2022, Lands’ End introduced a specially curated Breast Cancer Awareness collection, available to shop online through Monday, October 31 at LandsEnd.com . The collection will feature Lands’ End favorites such as cashmere, canvas totes and mastectomy swimwear in shades of pink.

“Breast cancer is the most common cancer in the world,” said Myra Biblowit, president and chief executive officer of BCRF. “The need to discover better, more effective treatments has never been greater. Through our shared commitment with Lands’ End to propel research, we will bring the end of breast cancer into focus.”

This year also marks Lands’ End’s fourth collaboration with One Warm Coat , a national nonprofit organization that provides free coats to people in need. Since 2018, Lands’ End’s sponsorship has provided warmth to more than 55,000 children and adults. In addition to a $20,000 donation, the brand will host coat drives at all Lands’ End retail stores through Sunday, November 20, 2022. Participating customers who donate a gently worn coat will be offered 50% off their purchase of a new Lands’ End coat. Additionally, Lands’ End will be donating $10,000 to WrapUp London and $10,000 to Germany’s One Warm Winter to further support people in need across the globe.

"One Warm Coat is thrilled to team up with Lands’ End for the fourth winter in a row to share warmth with children and adults in need, while promoting volunteerism and environmental sustainability,” said Beth W. Amodio, president and chief executive officer at One Warm Coat.

To shop Lands’ End’s Breast Cancer Awareness collection, please visit LandsEnd.com . To donate a gently worn coat to One Warm Coat, please visit a Lands’ End retail store location.

