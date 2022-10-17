Saudi Arabia $13.25+ Bn Property Management Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Property Management Market, By Component (Solution & Service), By Deployment (Cloud & On-Premises), By End User (Housing Associations, Real Estate Agents, Corporate Occupiers, & Others), By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Saudi Arabia property management market was valued at USD8.59 billion in the base year 2021 and it is anticipated to further grow with CAGR of 7.02% during the forecast period, 2023F-2027F, to achieve market value of USD13.26 billion by 2027F.

The Saudi Arabia property management market is anticipated to grow due to the increasing demand for technologically advanced services in all end use industries.

Rapidly evolving functions of the infra industry and elegant shift of oil-based economies like Saudi Arabia to develop into digital and commercial economy further drives the growth of the Saudi Arabia property management market in the upcoming five years. Increasing construction of residential buildings due to increasing population of the country, commercial complexes & offices for expanding corporate sector further aids the growth of the Saudi Arabia property management market in the next five years.



The Saudi Arabia property management market is also growing due to the strategic framework of Saudi Vision 2030. The kingdom of Saudi Arabia is strategically moving from just an oil-based country to higher diversification into advanced facilities by developing public service sectors such as health, education, infrastructure, recreation, and tourism.

Growing investment in the construction sector and rising demand for technological advancement in various other sectors like healthcare, education, and tourism are expected to facilitate the growth of the Saudi Arabia property management market in the future five years.



The Saudi Arabia property management market segmentation is based on component, deployment, end user, application, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on component, the market is further differentiated between solution and service.

Solution segment is anticipated to hold the higher market share due to increasing demand for the solution-based functions of property management. Lease accounting and real estate management is further anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and thus dominate in the upcoming five years due to increased infrastructure development and expanding economy of the country.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of Saudi Arabia property management market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of Saudi Arabia property management market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

To classify and forecast Saudi Arabia property management based on component, deployment, end user, application, regional distribution, and competitional landscape.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Saudi Arabia property management market.

To identify drivers and challenges for Saudi Arabia property management market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new service, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Saudi Arabia property management market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Saudi Arabia property management market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in Saudi Arabia property management market.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Saudi Arabia property management market.

Unified Asset & Property Management (UAPM)

Ray White International Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Colliers International (Saudi Arabia)

Olaat Properties Management Company

Alandalus Property Company

Property Management and Development Company

SAB Constructions & Properties Company Limited

Al Khozama Management Company

Boualvard Facilities Management LLC

Takamul AlOula Facility Management

Jones Lang LaSalle Saudi Arabia Limited

Century21 Saudi

In4 Velocity Systems Private Limited

PropertyNet (KnowledgeNet Group)

SolutionDots Systems Ltd.

Yardi Systems, Inc.

RMS Cloud

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Saudi Arabia Property Management Market, By Component:

Solution

Service

Saudi Arabia Property Management Market, By Deployment:

On-Premises

Cloud

Saudi Arabia Property Management Market, By End User:

Corporate Occupiers

Real Estate Agents

Housing Associations

Property Investors

Others

Saudi Arabia Property Management Market, By Application:

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Saudi Arabia Property Management Market, By Region:

Northern & Central

Western

Eastern

Southern

