Controlled Environment PPE Growth Opportunities

Hand protection PPE is the largest end-user product segment for controlled environment PPE and is expected to witness a high CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2026, with growth driven by the disposable gloves segment.



Pharmaceutical is the largest end-user industry for controlled environment PPE.



Stringent production control protocols of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the International Society of Oncology Pharmacy Practitioners (ISOPP) will drive growth during the forecast period.



Product innovation in the controlled environment PPE segment includes eco-friendly, biodegradable, washable, and anti-static products offering easy-to-don-and-doff features.



Lightweight and reusable PPE will witness high traction during the forecast period.



Mergers and acquisitions will enhance the geographical reach, expand the product portfolio, and generate a sustained revenue stream during the forecast period.



Author: Anjan Kumar Roy

