Brewery Equipment Market by Equipment Type, Brewery Type, Mode of Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Both in developed and developing nations, there is a rising demand for premium low-alcohol beer. Research & development spending, increasing competition, and new technologies are steering the market in a new direction. The brewery equipment is supplemented with higher value-added engineering, design, and other services. Bigger firms are increasingly investing in R&D and exploring new opportunities to penetrate further into the market. With the advancement in innovation, a wide range of brewery equipment is made available along with value-addition with the right modification as per demand from the brewery.

Brewing equipment refers to the vessels and tools used to make beer, which typically includes saccharification, fermentation, refrigeration, and clean-in-place systems.The brewery equipment includes milling equipment, brewhouse equipment, mash kettles, lauter tun, wort kettles, whirlpoolers, steam generators, aeration devices, hot liquor tanks, cold-water tanks, and laboratory equipment, cooling equipment, fermentation equipment, filtration & filling equipment, cleaning systems, grain silos, generators, and pipes.



Storage equipment, compressors, fermentation equipment, cooling equipment, pumps, filters, and separators are also used in a brewery.Each piece of equipment has pre-determined functions, like, milling equipment is the first equipment that is used for the crushing of grains then the wort is sent to the brewhouse, where the wort is prepared for fermentation.



The entire process is followed by aeration, fermentation, yeast separation from young beer, aging, maturing, and packaging. The complete brewing process is intended to turn grain starches into sugar, extract the sugar with water, and then ferment the sugar with yeast to create the alcoholic, lightly carbonated beverage.



By mode of operation, there is an increased use of automatic brewery equipment, driving the growth of brewery equipment market

The beer industry has shown increased adoption of automated beer processing equipment to reduce the time and cost of production for greater efficiency & productivity.The complex beer production process needs continuous monitoring, controlling, and evaluation which can be easily achieved through an automated brewery setup.



Although Automatic equipment requires a high initial investment it offers fast returns in the long run. It further reduces the cost involved in manual labor and is helpful for the safe handling of beer and reducing product quality damage.



By brewery type, increase in the popularity of brewpubs in the brewery industry drives the growth of brewery equipment market

The recent trends have shown a rise in the number of brewpubs across the US.The brewpubs account for more than one-third of the US brewery market.



Brewpubs are an attractive way for brewery businesses to diversify their revenue streams and attract more customers.Brewpubs provide a good branding opportunity to promote the beer brand as compared to other craft breweries such as microbreweries and tasting rooms.



The changing social culture among the youth and growing demand for craft beers and no and low alcohol beer is driving the growth in the number of brewpubs globally.



The North America region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The North American region has one of the highest consumptions of beer and hence is expected to play an important role in the global beer equipment market.The region is one of the major markets for brewery equipment due to the continued increase in beer consumption in the US ranging from craft beer to lager beer.



The rise of Mexico as the biggest exporter of beer globally also drives the market for brewery equipment in this region.Major large-scale breweries are setting up beer manufacturing plants in Mexico which serves as a great opportunity for the market.



These trends are further projected to attract investments from brewery equipment manufacturers across the globe, driving the brewery equipment market.



Research Coverage:

The report segments the brewery equipment market on the basis of equipment type, mode of application, brewery type, and region. In terms of insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses—the competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the global brewery equipment, high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



