Inmar Intelligence Shines Light on National Need for Education and Access to Prescription Drug Disposal Services with its Upcoming Consumer Drug Take-Back Event

WINSTON-SALEM, NC, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar Intelligence, a data and technology company, today announced it will host its fifth Consumer Drug Take-Back Event as part of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day which aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of unwanted prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse and misuse of prescription medications.

The drive-thru event will occur on October 29th in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Winston-Salem Police Department and Forsyth County Sheriff's Department. Between 10:00 A.M. and 2:00 P.M., residents can conveniently drive through the Bolton Elementary School parking lot located at 1250 Bolton St, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, 27103, to drop off unused and expired medications for safe and secure disposal.

“Following the fantastic community response from our earlier drug take-back events, we are thrilled to host our fifth annual event in our home town of Winston-Salem,” said Ann-Marie Daugherty, President of Supplytech at Inmar Intelligence. “From preventing child poisonings to water contamination issues, it’s critical that we get expired and unused medications out of households safely. National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is an opportunity to remind people to check for any medications that may need to be disposed of, and also a great way to make sure people know that there are drug take-back resources available to them at any time throughout the year.”

Inmar Intelligence has collected more than 1,150 pounds of unused and expired medications from the previous four events, and the company’s nationwide drug take-back program that operates throughout the year has collected more than one million pounds of unused medications through its more than 5,000 take-back locations.



Despite a pervasive number of drug-related deaths year over year, old or unused prescriptions rarely find their way to a secure drug take-back location. In a 2022 Inmar Intelligence National Survey on Consumer Drug Take-Back Awareness, 64 percent of respondents have unused, leftover or expired medications in their homes. The data also revealed that while 56 percent of people are aware of environmental issues associated with tossing prescriptions in the trash or flushing them down the toilet or sink, over 57 percent still dispose of their medications unsafely highlighting the need for more public education and convenient access to drug take-back services.

For more information about Inmar’s Solutions for Healthcare, please visit inmar.com.



About Inmar Intelligence

We make businesses smarter because making businesses smarter accelerates commerce and creates better experiences that enrich consumers’ lives. By designing, building and operating reliable, dynamic solutions, we create greater efficiencies and enable connections that unlock the potential of sophisticated marketplaces. Through a combination of our curiosity and intelligent use of data and technology, we are focused on creating innovative solutions for supply chain, marketing and healthcare services. This focus is why Inmar has been the trusted partner for so many companies throughout our 40+ year history. For more information about Inmar, please follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook, or call (866) 440-6917.