Amcomri Entertainment Highlights Positive Developments at Abacus Media Rights

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amcomri Entertainment Inc. (“Amcomri” or the “Company”) (NEO: AMEN) (Frankfurt: 25Y0) (OTC: AMNNF), a global producer and distributor of independent movies, TV series and documentaries, has today provided a corporate update highlighting recent positive developments at its wholly-owned subsidiary, Abacus Media Rights (“Abacus”).

"Our TV and documentary distribution business, Abacus, was one of the key performance drivers for Amcomri in the first and second quarters of 2022,” said Robert Price, Chief Executive Officer of Amcomri. “With 4,750 hours of television programming in its library, Abacus continues to experience strong demand for content from broadcasters and major streaming services around the world. With activity levels continuing to grow it is an opportune time to highlight some of Abacus’s recent successes and other developments as we look to expand our presence in the UK, North America, and around the globe.”

Top 10 rankings in 2022 Broadcast Distributors Survey

“Broadcast”, a division of Media Business Insight and a respected source of business data on the British TV sector, recently included Abacus in the 2022 Broadcast Distributors Survey ranking the business at #9 among all UK distributors. Abacus was also ranked #6 in the Distributor Peer Poll despite being a relative newcomer to the industry.

Abacus to attend MIPCOM 2022 in Cannes

Abacus will attend MIPCOM 2022 in Cannes from October 17 to 20, 2022. A full sales and acquisitions team will be present as Abacus looks to showcase an extensive range of titles and new content.

Update on titles

Abacus achieved great sales successes in the first six months of 2022 with titles including Escape from Kabul, a feature documentary examining 18 dramatic days in August 2021 as U.S. forces withdrew from Afghanistan, being sold globally to Europe, North and South America and Asia. Abacus also confirmed deals in Europe, North and South America for the Brazilian football exclusive Brazil 2002: The Real Story, focusing on the iconic victory at the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

In addition to these titles, Abacus secured a number of key international deals across Nevision’s slate of factual and scripted shows, including the BAFTA and RTS Award-winning The Missing Children and the 13-time Canadian Screen Award nominated series Sort Of, which saw sales to Netflix, SRC and Sky.

The Ghost of Richard Harris, a key title in the Abacus repertoire, received its world premiere at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival, receiving positive feedback and coverage.

Encapsulating Amcomri’s key growth initiative of expanding through opportunistic acquisitions, Abacus has acquired international distribution rights for several titles including The Footballer, His Wife and The Crash, a documentary commissioned for ITV and ITVX in the UK, and Maxine, the three-part true crime drama surrounding the biggest manhunt in British history, premiering in the UK in October.

Back in June, Amcomri acquired the library assets and associated rights of Flame Media, a global distributor and owner of factual and documentary TV content. The acquisition significantly expanded Abacus’ TV content library. Key titles acquired as part of the Flame Media library acquisition include Life in Colour with David Attenborough, Outback Truckers, and Moors Murders.

Appointment of Anne Corsak as Sales Director for North America

Amcomri is also pleased to announce that Anne Corsak has been appointed as Abacus’ Sales Director for North America. Anne joined Abacus from Flame Media following its acquisition by Amcomri where she held the position of SVP of Content Sales, responsible for North America and Global Digital Strategy for five years. Prior to this, Anne was VP of International Sales, Acquisitions Executive – VOD for New York-based independent production and distribution company Janson Media from 2012 to 2017, and from 2004 as VP of Sales and Marketing for production and distribution company Global Telemedia.

About Amcomri Entertainment Inc.

Amcomri Entertainment Inc. (NEO: AMEN) (Frankfurt: 25Y0) provides global distribution capabilities for independent movie, documentary and TV series producers as well as for its own in-house productions. With decades of experience across all key media platforms, Amcomri is rapidly becoming the go-to team for independent producers seeking the broadest possible audience for their productions. The Amcomri Entertainment Inc. group of companies includes 101 Films, 101 Films International, Hollywood Classics International, Appreciated Media Global, Amcomri Productions and Abacus Media Rights.

For further information about Amcomri, see its disclosure documents on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or visit the company’s website at https://amcomrientertainmentinc.com/

For more information, please contact:

Larry Howard Pierre Boucher Amcomri, Chief Financial Officer MBC Capital Markets Advisors Email: larry.howard@amcomri.com Email: pierre@maisonbrison.com Phone: +353-87-686-8255 Phone: 1-514-731-0000

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD‐LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release includes “forward‐looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward‐looking information and statements include, but are not limited to, disclosure regarding possible events, that are based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action, and, in certain cases, can be identified by the use of words such as “potential”, “propose”, “aim”, “depend”, “seeks”, “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “can”, “could”, “should”, “shall”, “would”, “might” or “will”, or the negative forms of any of these words and other similar expressions. Forward‐looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward‐looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets, lack of available capital, future demand for Amcomri’s business and risks related to the same, statements with respect to the Company’s auditor including the engagement and appointment of a successor auditor, the anticipated timing to complete and the Notice and associated materials pursuant to NI 51-102. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward‐looking information. All forward looking information in this news release is made as of the date hereof and qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such forward‐looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investors are cautioned that, trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. For a more detailed discussion such risks and uncertainties, please see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual information form dated for March 23, 2022, and available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.