CycleOn Launches Ambitious New Long Range and Mountain Electric Bike Models for 2023

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CycleOn is proud to announce the launch of two new offerings for 2023 - The Valley and Long-Range models. Both e-bikes come with eye-catching features at an impressive price point, which immediately puts them among the most notable names in the industry.

The Long Range is made for easy commute, offering a very high operating battery. "The Valley" on the other hand, has been built to tackle more difficult terrain and offer more power to the user.

The Long-Range model has a 500W brushless high-speed motor and can help riders travel up to 50 miles with a single charge with assistance. It also comes with a high capacity 36V, 16AH Lithium battery, which has a charge time of 5-6 hours.

The model has an aluminum frame, making it super light. And being foldable is easy to carry and store as well. So, it is perfect for those regularly on the move - and also those who would like to have an easy ride to their destination.

"When we saw e-bikes in the American market, we found out that getting quality products at a suitable price point was a serious challenge for a lot of customers," said Jay Kim, CycleOn Founder.

"And for this reason, it was our mission to change the e-bike market for good by introducing two brand new models - the Valley and the Long Range. Both the models are the result of our team's hard work over the past year and we're really happy to be able to introduce the world to what we've been creating."

The Long Range has a unique and stylish design, with orange, blue and white variations for you to choose from. The maximum speed it can pick up is limited to 20mph, which is right up there with the best e-bikes on the market.

In addition, it also comes with an intuitive LCD display and a USB charging port for users' devices. So, one can use the e-bike's battery for a quick charge when they need to charge their phone on the go.

Here are the most notable features of the Long Range at a glance:

Super light frame with high performance battery -

Unique stylish design with orange, white and blue color options.

A single charge provides a mileage of up to 50 miles.

Foldable, easy to store and carry for maximum convenience.

High-capacity battery, with only 5-6 hours needed for a full charge.

LCD display with USB port for charging devices.

The Valley is made for those who like the thrill of adventure. The high performance 750W e-bike comes with a 26*4.0 inch fat tire, and a high-performance shock absorber to help riders navigate rough terrain with ease.

The maximum speed it can achieve is 25 mph, and with assistance, goes up to 28mph. Just like the Long Range, it comes with an LCD display with a USB charging port. And, it comes in a slick black color.

Here is what The Valley brings to the table:

High-performance 750W motor - helps riders tackle any terrain with assistance.

Fat tires - 26.4 inch, offering fantastic stability and grip.

High-performance shock absorber - making it comfortable to navigate through the toughest roads.

LCD display with USB port for charging devices.

With both models, riders get CycleOn's 12-month guarantee - all at an unbelievable price point. The exceptional build quality and unique features, including the multifunction LCD display, has all the potential to set a new standard in the market.

Both models will be available to purchase from www.CycleOn.us, Amazon.com, Walmart.com and other premium online platform starting Oct. 15.

