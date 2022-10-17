U3O8 Corp. Announces Name Change to Green Shift Commodities Ltd. and New Stock Symbol

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U3O8 Corp. (TSXV: UWE), (“U3O8” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it will be changing its name from “U3O8 Corp.” to “Green Shift Commodities Ltd.” to better reflect the progression of the Company and its vision for the future and its trading symbol will change from “UWE” to “GCOM”.



Trumbull Fisher, Chief Executive Officer of U3O8 commented, “While Uranium and the Berlin project continue to be an important part of our strategy, our new name symbolizes the direction in which we are headed; a Company that is focused on the exploration and development of commodities needed to help decarbonize and meet net-zero goals. We are very excited as we move ahead and broaden our exposure to critical metals which are becoming increasingly in demand globally everyday.”

It is anticipated that the Company’s common shares (the “Common Shares”) will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) under the new name of Green Shift Commodities Ltd. under the name trading symbol “GCOM” as of the open of markets on October 19, 2022 (the “Effective Date”).

The name change does not affect the rights of the Company's shareholders. There is no consolidation of capital associated with the name change. Shareholders will not be required to take any action in connection with the name change. Issued certificates representing Common Shares will not be affected by the name change and will not need to be exchanged. The Company encourages shareholders to contact their broker with any questions regarding the proposed name change.

About U3O8 Corp.

U3O8 Corp. is focused on the development of the Berlin Deposit in Colombia. Apart from uranium for clean, nuclear energy, the Berlin Deposit contains battery commodities including nickel, phosphate, and vanadium. Phosphate is a key component of lithium-ion ferro-phosphate (“LFP”) batteries that are being used by BYD Company Ltd., Tesla Inc, and Ford Motor Corp. and a growing list of electric vehicle manufacturers. Nickel is a component of various lithium-ion batteries, while vanadium is the element used in vanadium redox flow batteries. Neodymium, one of the rare earth elements contained within the Berlin Deposit, is a key component of powerful magnets that are used to increase the efficiency of electric motors and in generators in wind turbines.

