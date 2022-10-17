Global Green Chemicals and Materials Market Size to grow USD 209.3 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 8%; Spherical Insights & Consulting

New York, United States, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Green Chemicals and Materials Market Size to grow from USD 104.72 billion in 2021 to USD 209.3 billion by 2030, as per the latest research report by Spherical Insights & Consulting. The Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period.

At a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8% during the forecast period. Some of these advantages include protection from natural disasters, resistance to climatic changes, minimal consumption of cement and water, chemical resistance, and high durability and strength.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made an adverse impact on credit portfolios. There has been an unprecedented rise in unemployment and disruption in economic activity, putting a strain on the solvency of customers and companies. Central banks have taken a proactive approach by injecting liquidity into the market by lowering interest rates and asset purchase programs. Managing and monitoring credit, market, liquidity, and operational risk across financial markets were hard enough with ongoing geopolitical tensions, international trade wars, and the occasional hurricanes and earthquakes. The current pandemic situation has forced chief risk officers and their teams to recalibrate old assumptions and models used to manage and monitor risk. COVID-19’s global impact has shown that interconnectedness plays an important role in international cooperation. As a result, many governments started rushing toward identifying, evaluating, and procuring reliable solutions powered by AI.

The Bio-Organic Acids segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on the material, the Green Chemicals and Materials Market is categorized into Bio- Polymers, Bio- Organic Acids, Bio – Alcohols, and Bio- Ketones. The Bio-Organic Acids segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period. The sources of bio-organic acids may be divided into microbes, plants, and animals. Bio-organic acids are found everywhere in nature. The biological production of a variety of bio-organic acids, particularly those of bacterial and fungal origin, offers a clear cost advantage over the chemical synthesis of these acids. These bio-organic acids produced major industrial products. Because of this factor, this segment has a dominant position.

Global Green Chemicals and Materials Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Material (Bio- Polymers, Bio- Organic Acids, Bio – Alcohols, and Bio- Ketones), By Application (Construction, Personal Care, Automotive, Packing, Agriculture, Textiles and Food & Beverages), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.

An Automotive segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on application, the Green Chemicals and Materials Market is categorized into Construction, Personal Care, Automotive, Packing, Agriculture, Textiles, and Food & Beverages. An Automotive segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. In the global market for green chemicals and materials, it is estimated that the automotive sector will have a substantial growth rate over the course of the forecast period. The automotive industry is now witnessing a revolution in the manner in which electricity and hydrogen are being used to provide power to automobiles and other types of vehicles.

Europe is to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The Green Chemicals and Materials Market is dominated by Europe, During the estimated time under consideration, the market for environmentally friendly synthetic chemicals and materials is led by Europe. Due to the region's significant interest in creative work, it is among the first to embrace a greener economy for various applications. This is one reason the region is considered a leader in this field. Additionally, it is anticipated that the support for these environmentally friendly activities from various organizations will also make this region dominant in terms of tourism in the future.

Key Companies & Recent Developments: The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global Green Chemicals and Materials market include BASF SE, Arkema Group, Evonik Industries AG, BiologiQ Inc, Dongguan Xinhai Environmental-Friendly Material Co., Ltd, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Vertec Biosolvents, Inc., Ecovia Renewables, Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., GFBiochemicals Ltd., Plantic Technologies Limited, Total Corbion PLA, Secos Group Ltd., and USG Corporation Other Prominent Key Players.

