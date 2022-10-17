New York, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Leukapheresis Market by Product, Leukopak, Indication, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05491534/?utm_source=GNW

8%. Due to the cases of leukemia rising globally, and rising need for leukopaks in clinical trials and other research applications, the leukapheresis market is expected to grow in the forecast period.



By application, the research applications was the larger segment in the leukapheresis products market in 2021.

By, application, the leukpaheresis market is segmented into research applications and therapeutic applications.The research applications segment accounted for the larger share of the leukapheresis products market in 2021.



The growing development of cell-based immunotherapies and rising demand for leukapheresis-derived primary cells in drug development are some of the major factors driving the growth of the leukapheresis products market during the forecast period.



Among end users, the academic & research institutes segment accounted for the largest share of the leukopaks market in 2021.

By end user, the leukopaks market is segmented into academic & research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and contract research organizations.In 2021, the academic & research institutes segment accounted for the largest share of the leukapheresis products market.



The increasing number of industry-academic partnerships for conducting research on cell-based cancer therapies are driving the growth of this end-user segment.

In 2021, North America accounted for the largest regional market for leukopaks market“

This can be attributed to the presence of a large number of leukopak manufacturing companies in the region, and easy accessibility to technologically advanced blood separation devices, among other factors.The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The increasing CAR-T cell therapy research and rising number of pharma & biotech companies and research institutes in China are some of the factors driving market growth.



A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for the leukapheresis market is provided below:

• By Company Type (Supply-side): Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 35%

• By Designation: C-level: 30%, Director-level: 30%, and Others: 40%

• By Region: North America: 45%, Europe: 25%, Asia-Pacific: 20%, and Rest of the World: 10%

Prominent players in the leukapheresis market include Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Haemonetics Corporation (US), Terumo BCT, Inc. (US), Macopharma SA (France), and Miltenyi Biotec (Germany).

Some prominent players in the leukopaks market are Discovery Life Sciences (US), StemExpress, LLC (US), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (US), Caltag Medsystems Limited (UK), Lonza Group AG (Switzerland), and ZenBio (US).



Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the leukapheresis market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as product, and region. The report also includes competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Reasons to Buy the Report

The report can help established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them garner a greater share. Firms purchasing the report could use one, or a combination of the below mentioned five strategies.



This report provides insights into the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the leukapheresis market. The report analyzes two sub-markets– Leukpaheresis products market and leukopaks market, based on the product type, application/indication, end user, and region.

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and product launches in the leukapheresis products and leukopaks market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various types of leukapheresis products and leukopaks across regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about products, untapped regions, recent developments, and investments in the leukapheresis products and leukopaks market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, distribution networks, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the leukapheresis products and leukopaks markets.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05491534/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________