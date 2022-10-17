Global Aesthetic Devices Market to Acquire a Sizable Revenue by 2033 and to Grow with a CAGR of ~12% During 2023-2033; Increasing Skin Concerns Among People to Elevate Market Growth – Kenneth Research

New York, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kenneth Research has published a detailed market report on the “ Global Aesthetic Devices Market ” for the forecast period, i.e., 2023-2033, which includes the following factors:

The global aesthetic devices market is predicted to acquire a sizable revenue by 2033 and by growing at a CAGR of ~12% over the forecast period. In addition, the market garnered significant revenue in 2022. The market is predominantly being pushed by increasing skin concerns by the people. Treatment is needed for issues such as acne, psoriasis, sunburn, dermatitis, and others, which are fueling market expansion. According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), the prevalence of deep scars, lesions, and acne vulgaris is 50.9% in women aged 20 to 29 and 26.3% in those aged 40 to 49.

The use of cosmetic procedures such as skin lifting, botox, tissue regeneration, and others is on the rise. The American Society of Plastic Surgeons reports that 3 million tissue filler treatments and 140,000 dermabrasion procedures each were carried out. Additionally, increased hair loss, damaged teeth, and tattoo removal cases are anticipated to fuel the market expansion.

Global Aesthetic Devices Market: Key Takeaways

North American market gains the largest portion of the revenue

The body enhancement segment to influence the revenue graph

The dermatology clinics segment retains a sizable presence in the market

Increased Cosmetic Surgery and an Increase in the Number of People with Crooked Teeth and Gums to Spur Market Expansion

People choose to undergo cosmetic surgery and augmentation as they are unhappy with their own skin, appearance, or aging effects. Nearly 10 million surgical procedures and close to 14 million non-surgical cosmetic procedures were carried out in 2020.

Furthermore, the aesthetic beauty of the face is affected in a certain way by issues like crooked or broken teeth. More people than we may reasonably imagine have dental issues. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 530 million children have primary tooth decay and 2.3 billion adults have permanent teeth that are eroding. The increasing adoption of cosmetic surgeries and the rising number of crooked or broken teeth incidence raise the demand for aesthetic devices in the market.

Global Aesthetic Devices Market: Regional Synopsis

The global aesthetic devices market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Rising Dermatology Clinics and Increasing Aesthetic Surgeries to Propel the North American Market

By the end of 2033, it is anticipated that North America to hold the biggest market share. The region’s abundance of dermatology clinics to fuel the market expansion in North America. In the U.S., there are about 3700 dermatologists who practice. The region’s market to rise as aesthetic surgery becomes more frequent. More than 15 million cosmetic treatments were to be carried out in the U.S. in 2020. In addition, the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS) forecasts that in the U.S. in 2021, 1.4 million surgical and non-surgical operations were carried out, a 40% growth over the operations carried out in 2020.

Increasing Adoption of Cosmetic Surgery and Growing Aging Population to Fuel the APAC Market

On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region (APAC) is projected to witness lucrative growth by 2033. Developing countries such as China, India, and South Korea support the region. Key factors anticipated to propel the market in the region are the rising adoption of plastic surgery, growing emphasis on physical appearance, and South Korea’s status as the center of cosmetic surgery. For instance, in China, cosmetic surgery was performed on 14.5 million people in 2017 which rose to 22.5 million in 2018, and also there was a seven-fold rise over 10 years prior.

Additionally, the region’s aging population is predicted to experience skin laxity, jowl droop, wrinkles, and other issues to fuel the demand for aesthetic operations and propel market expansion. In 2030, it is expected to be around 26.5% of persons aged 60 and above among the total population in China.

The study further incorporates the Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply, and forecasts future opportunities in:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Global Aesthetic Devices Market, Segmentation by Application

Contouring

Rejuvenation

Tattoo Removal

Hair Removal

Body Enhancement

By the end of 2033, the body enhancement segment is predicted to be the largest. People’s growing desire to look young, have an uplifted physique, and obtain a more attractive look are driving more body augmentation procedures including liposuction, breast implantation, and other types of plastic surgery. For instance, in 2019, there were 287,100 breast augmentation, nose reshaping- 362,300, liposuction-265,250, eyelid surgery-354,150, Facelift- 262,000 body augmentation procedures in the United States.

Global Aesthetic Devices Market, Segmentation by End User

Cosmetic Centers

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

Others

The dermatology clinics segment is anticipated to hold a substantial market share over the forecast period. There were around 5,300 dermatology clinics in 2022. Expanding knowledge of numerous aesthetic procedures as well as their advantages, rising consumer preference for less invasive cosmetic procedures, as well as increased clinics and surgeons are the driving growth factors for the segment. For instance, in 2018, more than 1.9 million minimally invasive procedures were carried out including breast augmentation- 313,750 procedures which were up 4% from 2017, and liposuction-258,600 procedures which were up 5% from 2017 in the U.S.

Global Aesthetic Devices Market, Segmentation by Product

Aesthetic Laser & Energy Devices

Body Contouring & Skin Tightening Devices

A few of the well-known market leaders in the global aesthetic devices market that are profiled by Kenneth Research are Alma Lasers, Sciton Inc., Allergan, Inc., Nestle Skin Health, Johnson & Johnson, Lumenis BE Ltd., Solta Medical, Sanuwave Health Inc., Candela Corporation, Cynosure, Inc., and others.

Recent Developments in Global Aesthetic Devices Market

On May 21 st , 2021, a new distribution agreement with Grupo Suprimed had been announced by SANUWAVE Health and JV partner Diversa S.A. in order to market and sell the dermaPACE® system in Brazil’s private healthcare sector.

On April, 4th, 2019, Legend Pro+, a new skin rejuvenation technology introduced by Lumenis, Inc., offers less painful and speedier healing procedures. Legend Pro+ offers quick and long-lasting results.

