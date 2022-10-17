Growth Opportunities in Wearables, Power Management, Antennas, Wireless Charging, and Processors 2022: Featuring Empower Semiconductor, Inbioz, Retisense & More

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Wearables, Power Management, Antennas, Wireless Charging, and Processors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Microelectronics Technology Opportunity Engine for January 2022 covers innovations in wearables, power management, antennas, wireless charging, and processors. Some of the key innovations profiled include power management technologies for integrated circuits; wearables suitable for skin hydration and diabetes tracking; wireless power transmission for electric vehicles, robots, and consumer electronic devices; and programmable AI chipsets for edge computing applications.
The Microelectronics Technology Opportunity Engine captures global electronics-related innovations and developments on a weekly basis. Developments are centered on electronics attributed by low power and cost, smaller size, better viewing, display and interface facilities, wireless connectivity, higher memory capacity, flexibility and wearables. Research focus themes include small footprint lightweight devices (CNTs, graphene), smart monitoring and control (touch and haptics), energy efficiency (LEDs, OLEDs, power and thermal management, energy harvesting), and high speed and improved conductivity devices (SiC, GaN, GaAs).
Key Topics Covered:
Innovations in Microelectronics
- Innovative Power Management Technology for Integrated Circuits
- Empower Semiconductor's Value Proposition
- Empower Semiconductor - Investor Dashboard
- Smart Wristwatch Enables Tracking of Skin Hydration
- Inbioz's Value Proposition
- Inbioz - Investor Dashboard
- Smart Wearable Insole Aids Walking for Diabetics
- Retisense's Value Proposition
- Retisense - Investor Dashboard
- Antenna Array Aids Long-Distance Communications while Enabling Low Power Consumption
- Princeton University's Technology Value Proposition
- Wireless Power Transfer Technology for Electric Vehicles, Robots, and Home Appliances
- Neotes' Value Proposition
- Neotes - Investor Dashboard
- Ar-Based Contact Lenses for Visually Impaired Peoples
- Mojo Vision's Value Proposition
- Mojo Vision - Investor Dashboard
- Handheld Dynamometer for Muscle Strength Measurement
- Ashva Wearable's Value Proposition
- Ashva Wearables - Investor Dashboard
- Novel Wireless Charging Technology for Consumer Electronics Devices
- Aira's Value Proposition
- Aira - Investor Dashboard
- Gallium Nitride-Based Wireless Charging Technology for Autonomous Systems
- Wibotic's Value Proposition
- Wibotic - Investor Dashboard
- Lightweight, High-Power Wireless Charging Technology for Electric Vehicles
- Bumblebee's Value Proposition
- Bumblebee - Investor Dashboard
- Programable Ai Chip for Edge Computing Applications
- Memryx' Value Proposition
- Memryx - Investor Dashboard
- 5G System on a Chip for Small Cells With Integrated Radio Access Network Architectures
- Picocom's Value Proposition
- Picocom - Investor Dashboard
- Low-Power, Edge Ai System on a Chip Solution for Adas Applications
- Kneron's Value Proposition
- Kneron - Investor Dashboard
- Demonstration Board Raises Dc-Dc Conversion Efficiency
- Epc's Value Proposition-Accelerating Switching
- Efficient Power Conversion-Investor Dashboard
Industry Contacts
Companies Mentioned
- Empower Semiconductor
- Inbioz
- Retisense
- Neotes
- Mojo Vision
- Ashva Wearables
- Aira
- Wibotic
- Bumblebee
- Memryx
- Picocom
- Kneron
- Efficient Power Conversion
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/728cfx