The Antimicrobial Coatings market size is estimated to be USD 4.2 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 7.0 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.8%

New York, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Antimicrobial Coatings Market by Type, End-user Industry, & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04604336/?utm_source=GNW

COVID-19 has created awareness among consumers about the importance of antimicrobial coatings in keeping themselves healthy and safe from virus and bacteria. This has increase demand in several new end-use industries like transportation, Building & Construction and Protective Clothing.

• By Type, Silver accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Silver-based antimicrobial coatings are widely used in various applications because of there have high efficacy against viruses, bacteria, and other eukaryotic microorganisms. Silver-based antimicrobial coatings have proven strong inhibitory properties against bacteria and viruses, such as E.coli, H1N1 influenza, and Listeria. The efficacy of silver-based antimicrobial coatings depends on the size and shape of the silver ion used during manufacturing of coatings. It is directly related to the rate of ions released on the substrate surface. Nanoparticles with a uniform crystal structure are mostly used for manufacturing antimicrobial coatings. Once silver-based antimicrobial coatings are applied to the substrate, silver coatings release silver ions in a controlled manner continuously, which inhibits microbes or pathogens growth on the surface.



By End Use Industry, Medical & Healthcare industry accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

In the medical & healthcare sector, the growing concern about hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) and their related impact on human health is driving the adoption of antimicrobial coatings.Similarly to avoid the spread and growth of the COVID-19 virus and other bacteria on the surfaces, several temporary built and existing healthcare facilities are using antimicrobial coatings as a protective layer on various human contact surfaces such as door handles, trails, beds and healthcare instruments.



Antimicrobial coatings have thus emerged as an effective solution in the medical & healthcare sector to fight COVID-19.



APAC is projected to account for the highest CAGR in the antimicrobial coatings market during the forecast period

APAC is estimated to be the fastest growing market for antimicrobial coatings during the forecast period.Antimicrobial coatings market is estimated to register significant growth in China, Japan and India, due to availability of abundant raw materials and low-cost labor.



COVID 19 has Increased awareness in APAC about the importance of antimicrobial coatings in keeping themselves healthy and safe from virus and bacteria. However, due to COVID-19, there has been a significant increase in the demand for antimicrobial coatings in medical & healthcare, protective coating, and HVAC system applications.



Antimicrobial Coatings Market comprises major players such as AkzoNobel N.V.(Netherlands), Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (US), The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), BASF (Germany), PPG Industries Inc. (US), Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. (Japan), RPM International Inc. (US), Koninklijke DSM N.V.(Netherlands), Sika AG (Switzerland), Lanxess AG (Germany). Expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the Antimicrobial Coatings Market.

• By Company Type: Tier 1: 40%, Tier 2: 20%, and Tier 3: 40%

• By Designation: C-level Executives: 20%, Directors: 20%, and Others: 60%

• By Region: North America: 40%, Europe: 40%, Asia Pacific: 15%, Rest of the World: 5%



Research Coverage

The market study covers the Antimicrobial Coatings market across various segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on application, type, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, their company profiles, key observations related to their products and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key growth strategies adopted by them to improve their position Antimicrobial Coatings market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market share the closest approximations of the revenue numbers of the overall Antimicrobial Coatings market and its segments and sub-segments. This report is projected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04604336/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________